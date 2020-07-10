Top WR Target Xavier Worthy Commits To Michigan
Michigan has landed another huge summer commitment.
This time around, the Wolverines scored a verbal pledge from three-star Fresno (Calif.) Central wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who announced his decision on Friday afternoon.
“I have family there,” Worthy said. “My uncle is a big Michigan fan. He’s liked them since like 1998. They do a lot of reverses and things like that. I feel like that fits what I do. I really like the coaching staff. They are straightforward about everything.”
Worthy committed to Michigan over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Washington and a number of other major programs.
While Worthy is not ranked that high, he blew up on the trail this offseason and became one of the hottest recruits in the country. Michigan got in on Worthy relatively early and made him a top overall priority this cycle.
Relationships played a huge role in Worthy’s decision, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis led the way for the Wolverines.
“Coach Harbaugh cares about his players and is a really good coach,” Worthy said. “His resume impresses me. He talks more about me personally and things like that. He’s a funny coach.
“Coach Gattis helps me with the workouts I’m doing and my routes. We have a really good relationship. He tells you some good stuff, but he also tells you the bad stuff you’re doing. He’s straightforward. I like that a lot.”
Worthy embodies the ‘speed in space’ mantra that Gattis has brought to Michigan.
After all, Worthy caught 54 passes for 992 yards and 16 touchdowns last season and qualified for state in the 100m as a sophomore with a blazing time of 10.55.
Worthy is the third wide receiver in Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class, joining Rivals250 prospect Cristian Dixon and three-star recruit Markus Allen.
At 6-foot-1, 160 pounds, Worthy is ranked as the No. 47 overall recruit in the state of California, per Rivals.com.
