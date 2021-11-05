Toski Film Analysis - MSU - Mistakes & Questionable Calls

Michigan couldn't make a play in high-leverage situations. Regardless of how many missed calls there were or questionable reviews, Michigan had opportunities and simply didn't capitalize on them. Now, that still doesn't make me feel any better about this game or any number of questionable calls that came with it.

In this video, I take a look at these questionable calls, as well as a few missed plays from the Wolverines that were key in the scoreboard ending with a Michigan loss. I'll end this on a short and telling note; each week the NCAA puts out a "rules analysis" video to explain the ruling on certain plays around college football for that week. Yes, there was a play from the Michigan game from it. You may be thinking that they chose the fumble that got overturned, or the potential fumble by Walker at the goal line, or the missed pass interference at the end of the game. NOPE. They decided to look at the weak targeting call that got overturned. I don't know what your take from that is, but for me, that gives an air of "We can't review these plays and make ourselves look bad."

Throw a subscription on the channel and a comment on your favorite (or least favorite) analysis clip from the video. I'll catch you on the next one.

---

