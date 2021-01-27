Rooks works out in the offseason with former NFL defensive tackle J'Vonne Parker, now a private trainer in New Jersey. And Parker was quick to compliment Rooks on his tactical approach to playing along the defensive line.

“He’s a different type of guy,” Parker said. “He’s a cerebral guy. He plays the game internally. He has a high IQ guy. He plays the game from a schematic standpoint, but he’ll also put his hands on you and get you out of his way. He plays with such leverage and IQ that he’s unstoppable.”