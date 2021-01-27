Trainer's Take: What Michigan Is Getting In Rivals250 DL George Rooks
Michigan has added a huge piece to the puzzle.
The Wolverines notched a commitment from 2021 Rivals250 Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep product George Rooks on Wednesday, filling a huge need upfront.
Rooks played multiple spots along the defensive line for St. Peter’s Prep throughout his high school career and is a long, athletic prospect with a ton of potential in the trenches. But perhaps his biggest strength is his football acumen.
Rooks works out in the offseason with former NFL defensive tackle J'Vonne Parker, now a private trainer in New Jersey. And Parker was quick to compliment Rooks on his tactical approach to playing along the defensive line.
“He’s a different type of guy,” Parker said. “He’s a cerebral guy. He plays the game internally. He has a high IQ guy. He plays the game from a schematic standpoint, but he’ll also put his hands on you and get you out of his way. He plays with such leverage and IQ that he’s unstoppable.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news