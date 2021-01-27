 Trainer's Take: What Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Is Getting In Rivals250 DL George Rooks
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-27 12:52:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Trainer's Take: What Michigan Is Getting In Rivals250 DL George Rooks

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan has added a huge piece to the puzzle.

The Wolverines notched a commitment from 2021 Rivals250 Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep product George Rooks on Wednesday, filling a huge need upfront.

Rooks played multiple spots along the defensive line for St. Peter’s Prep throughout his high school career and is a long, athletic prospect with a ton of potential in the trenches. But perhaps his biggest strength is his football acumen.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Rooks works out in the offseason with former NFL defensive tackle J'Vonne Parker, now a private trainer in New Jersey. And Parker was quick to compliment Rooks on his tactical approach to playing along the defensive line.

“He’s a different type of guy,” Parker said. “He’s a cerebral guy. He plays the game internally. He has a high IQ guy. He plays the game from a schematic standpoint, but he’ll also put his hands on you and get you out of his way. He plays with such leverage and IQ that he’s unstoppable.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}