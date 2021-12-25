TRANSCRIPT: Jim Harbaugh, player quotes during Orange Bowl arrival

Jim Harbaugh

On the weather “Good. Blue Skies, very nice.” On how it feels to have the Wolverines back in the Orange Bowl “It’s a great honor to be here. It’s a great privilege. We get to entertain America on the 31st.” On if the Michigan players will appreciate the change in weather “Yeah, I think they’ll really enjoy the weather here.” On if the team will practice any differently with so much being on the line this game “Yeah, we’re looking forward to practice and getting on some grass and getting acclimated to the climate.” On how important it is for the players to know this is a business trip despite being in sunny South Florida "As I said, it’s a privilege to be able to play in this game but they know preparation is needed to beat an opponent.”

Cade McNamara

On being a record setting Nevada high school quarterback and if playing in the Orange Bowl is a dream come true “Yeah this is what I envisioned when I decided to come here to Michigan. These are the type of games that we commit to. The success that we’re having this season, this is what we envisioned. I’m super excited and I know the rest of the team is for this week and the upcoming events.” On carrying over the momentum from an efficient offensive game in the Big Ten Championship game “I think we’ve honestly done a really good job of picking right up where we left off at the Big Ten Championship over the last couple of weeks in practice. I think as we come back here as the environment shifts just a little bit, I think myself and the other leaders on this team are just going to do the best we can to make sure that that momentum carries into practice because however we practice it’ll reflect to how we play in the game.” On Nevada fans back home supporting him “We just landed but I know I have a ton of support back in Reno and I appreciate that. And I do my best every Saturday to represent.” On words for his fans back in Reno “I appreciate you guys and I sure haven’t forgotten about you. I miss you guys and hopefully you guys watch me. Thank you.”

Aidan Hutchinson