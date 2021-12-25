TRANSCRIPT: Jim Harbaugh, player quotes during Orange Bowl arrival
The Michigan football program landed in Miami on Christmas Day to prepare for the Orange Bowl and College Football Playoff.
Members of the Orange Bowl media circle met the Wolverines as it arrived and interviewed Jim Harbaugh, Cade McNamara and Aidan Hutchinson.
For everything they said, check out the full transcript below provided by the Orange Bowl.
---
Jim Harbaugh
On the weather
“Good. Blue Skies, very nice.”
On how it feels to have the Wolverines back in the Orange Bowl
“It’s a great honor to be here. It’s a great privilege. We get to entertain America on the 31st.”
On if the Michigan players will appreciate the change in weather
“Yeah, I think they’ll really enjoy the weather here.”
On if the team will practice any differently with so much being on the line this game
“Yeah, we’re looking forward to practice and getting on some grass and getting acclimated to the climate.”
On how important it is for the players to know this is a business trip despite being in sunny South Florida
"As I said, it’s a privilege to be able to play in this game but they know preparation is needed to beat an opponent.”
Cade McNamara
On being a record setting Nevada high school quarterback and if playing in the Orange Bowl is a dream come true
“Yeah this is what I envisioned when I decided to come here to Michigan. These are the type of games that we commit to. The success that we’re having this season, this is what we envisioned. I’m super excited and I know the rest of the team is for this week and the upcoming events.”
On carrying over the momentum from an efficient offensive game in the Big Ten Championship game
“I think we’ve honestly done a really good job of picking right up where we left off at the Big Ten Championship over the last couple of weeks in practice. I think as we come back here as the environment shifts just a little bit, I think myself and the other leaders on this team are just going to do the best we can to make sure that that momentum carries into practice because however we practice it’ll reflect to how we play in the game.”
On Nevada fans back home supporting him
“We just landed but I know I have a ton of support back in Reno and I appreciate that. And I do my best every Saturday to represent.”
On words for his fans back in Reno
“I appreciate you guys and I sure haven’t forgotten about you. I miss you guys and hopefully you guys watch me. Thank you.”
Aidan Hutchinson
On how it feels in South Florida
“It feels great. The weather is much better. It’s good to be here in Florida. And I’m fired up for the whole week and what we have going on.”
On if coming to this game part of what he envisioned for returning to play at Michigan this year
“Yeah 100 percent. This was the last part of it. These last two games that we have, this is part of my legacy, this is a part of everybody’s dream here on this team. To get this thing finished up and beat Georgia and then go on to the National Championship.”
On keys to slowing down this Georgia offense
“They have a talented offense and a lot of solid players. But I think if we just execute and just do our jobs and don’t get too hyped up in the moment. We’re going to be just fine, and I think we’ll have a lot of success if we just hone in and focus on our jobs and don’t let the moment get too big.”
On if the heat will play a difference on how he paces himself in the fast-paced pass rush
“I don’t think so. It’s nice being out here and definitely going to have to get used to it at first for a little bit. Come Friday we’re rolling, and nothing is going to stop me.”
On doing anything special because of the heat
“No. I’ll just have to get used to it at first. I’m used to being in Michigan, so I’m used to the cold weather but it’s good to be down here. I think this weather will be good.”
On it not being a white Christmas, and the meaning of being here for the holiday and the gift of being in the CFP
“Oh yeah this is the best Christmas gift I could ask for right here. Just being here and having this opportunity with all of my teammates. I can’t wait to play with them, I can’t wait to strap it up with them and give it everything we’ve got.”
On the reception Michigan received when they landed
“It was such a great reception. It’s always great getting greeted off the plane with an applause for doing not a whole lot. But it was great, and they all seem like really good people for doing that. And the experience has been great so far.”