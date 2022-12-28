Q. What do you think TCU does best on offense?

CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR CLINKSCALE: Well, I think they are really good with running the ball in a sense. I think their running back is a very special player. I think he does a great job of being patient, letting things open up, and they open up the formation for him. And I also feel like Max [Duggan] does a good job with his timing and throwing the deep ball and doing a good job with the 50/50 ball and keeping the chains moving when they need to. He has a good feel for that and on the perimeter. I think the tight end is a really hard match-up as well. I think he's a guy that has made more plays. He's an unsung hero, in my opinion. He's made more plays to keep that team and scoring points than people give him credit for.

Q. How would you evaluate how you guys have done executing big plays in the past year?

CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR CLINKSCALE: My honest answer is I'm never satisfied. I think in certain games, we have given up one early on and then we shut it down the rest of the game, and that will happen, when they are throwing 50/50 balls at times. You have to live with that, but you have to get up there and continue to be aggressive. For example, Purdue was giving up easy passes early. And in the second half, I said, get up there tight. I don't care if you catch the ball over your head. Get up there tight and play them aggressive. Make this guy not get easy releases. And then he caught one ball after that, like, on DJ [Turner] that was deep, when he was pressed. It was a really good ball and really good play. Will Johnson is watching that and he sees that. And next time Will is covering him and Will undercuts the ball, because he knew what they were trying to throw to him. We feed off that. We will be aggressive and go out there and play and do our job. I just feel like if our guys continue to listen to me and take their medicine, and continue to listen to Coach Harbaugh and Jesse [Minter], we continue to do what we do as a team, I think we will get the results that they want.

Q. So how quickly in that second half did you start noticing the changes and adjustments through the DBs?

CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR CLINKSCALE: Right away. Like, I think that's probably been the best year as far as making adjustments and the kids understanding the adjustments quickly. I really think we will see this in the second half if they were a second half team. I think if we just adjust a little bit, and I feel like earlier in the game our kids are starting to see it. We understand we have to start fast.

Q. Earlier talking about the four pillars of the defense, the obnoxious defense. Can you break down the pillars?

CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR CLINKSCALE: We want to start with communication. You can't be on defense and you can't communicate to one another and anticipate the issues and anticipate motions and different adjustments. We want to have relentless strain and effort. We feel like if we have great effort, and we are running to the ball, that those plays will happen. We'll get turnovers. That leads to the next part, ball disruption. We feel like we have a punch at the ball and we have to accept the ball. And you add that together: Communicating well, you line up well, you execute by running the ball, and great effort. It's our job to try to do our part on the defense. So our kids focus on those pillars. We always emphasize them as coaches. We want them to grow from that.

Q. I know you may not get a ton of tempo in the league like TCU brings to the table. How do you drill that over the last couple of weeks?

CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR CLINKSCALE: Well, there may be a little bit of misconception. We have a lot of tempo in the Big Ten. We play teams that are really fast, lightning fast. They have different types of tempo where you go fast and stop. You go fast and you continue it go. You look like you are about to go fast until you break out of huddles. Everything that they have had, that they do, we have seen a little bit of it. But the best way to practice it is just simulate it with a look team as much as we can. Like, repeat plays really fast or have two plays called and just continue to go. But there's no simulation to the game. Because the difference is you are covering different speed, right? Then you have to run back and get lined up and cover it again based on the play they are going to run. So it's really just getting the feel, kind of getting your feet grounded when you start off the game and when they present that to you.

Q. Who would you say is your guys' most physical defensive back?

CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR CLINKSCALE: Most physical defensive back? Wow, that's hard, because I want them all to be physical. I think Will [Johnson] is very physical. Mikey [Sainristil] Is very physical when he's breaking -- you see him come out of the low area coverage zone making great tackles. I feel Rob Moore throws everything he has into every tackle. So physicality part, I think they are all pretty are equal. You see DJ [Turner], he will come up and smoke somebody. I think they all feed off of that and that's kind of the nature of the coach.

Q. You spoke a little bit towards the "bend but don't break defense" and how important it will be this week. Who would you say is someone who has kind of contributed to that nature of the defense?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR MINTER: Sometimes that happens. Sometimes you don't want it to happen. Sometimes you would rather stop them first three plays of the drive. But I also think it goes to just the mentality these guys have that, like, we're never going to concede anything. So even if they do move the ball down, then they get down inside the 20. We're not going to concede points. And the guys have a relentless mindset to keep points off the scoreboard. I think it's everybody on our defense has that mentality. It's something we have talked about from the very beginning is like play a great team defense is keeping teams out of the end scope. Sometimes they will make a play. Sometimes they will hit the pass and get down the feel. The Purdue game was a great -- where we did not play great inside the -- between the 20s. Our guys will probably tell that you right now.

Q. You added two transfers on defense. That was big, but how important is the fact that they were also undergraduate transfers?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR MINTER: You are talking about the two that we just added? I think that's really good. That's new age college football that you are able to add guys from the portal. For us, culture so important. The fit is so important. Both guys, I mean, Ernest Hausmann when he visited, you would have thought he had already been here, just his mentality, his approach. He's got a very similar story to Junior Colson in his upbringing and things like that. So they really hit it off. And you are adding a player that -- I don't know what his ranking was in high school, but, look, this is a guy that played Big Ten football now, has 10 tackles and a sack in our stadium against our offense. And so there's tangible evidence of how he can play in our conference at our level. Sometimes a guy in high school, there's a little bit more to prove. Same thing with Josiah [Stewart]. A guy who is ultra-productive. When you have the production that he has had, he can play. He knew Mikey really well, and so the recommendation -- I think Coach Harbaugh truly believes in our guys. So when a guy says hey, Coach, I know this guy. He will fit in here. That carries a lot of weight. And then you turn on the tape and the tape correlates to what we are looking for in some of those positions. It's easy to add those two guys to the league.

Q. Do you think admissions is working with you. I know this is your first year, but --

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR MINTER: I really have no idea. I can't speak to that. So I'm glad we are able to get them in. But however it worked, I'm glad we were able to get them in, and I think they have done a really good job of adding the right pieces here. Olu [Oluwatimi] is now the blueprint for guys. You can be a really good player somewhere, and then all of a sudden you can go to a place and really, really up your stock winning the Rimington [Trophy], winning the Outland [Trophy]. Like kind of a blueprint for guys that want to maybe try to take that next step.

Q. Do you think there was some skepticism before, just from the point of assimilating these guys to the program. I think you have been kind of half a foot in there with the portal.

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR MINTER: I think the portal is really new. I don't know that there's enough of a history to say one way or the other. I think the guy is disgruntled and looking for an opportunity to maybe create more value for himself, it's great that he can go somewhere else. That's college football now. So I think you can either always adapt and evolve and try to keep up with what is allowed or what the rules are and say, well, we never want to do this. I think a trademark of Jim Harbaugh is, like, just every year trying to find a way to be better, trying to find a way to improve. And so whatever that means, whatever the resources are, whatever the rules allow, try to maximize it and try to find the best way that we can get better, I think that's what he's doing by building this roster.

Q. How much versatility does RJ Moten bring to this team, and what position do you think suits him best?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR MINTER: He's a jack of all trades. He has a body that can play anywhere from safety dime, linebacker nickel. He's played all of those different spots for us this year throughout the course of the year. I think as a chess piece, like when teams are throwing the ball more and spread out, he's better closer to the line of scrimmage.But he's also capable of playing back at safety, and he's done that all year for us. He's a guy that as you gain more time and prep between the last game and the playoff game, you say okay, where do we need depth? Where do we need to create value for guys. And his ability to play multiple positions has really upped his value throughout the defense.

Q. Is he prepped more as a dime package or --

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR MINTER: I would say both over the course of the year and continues to do that.

Q. Why are you guys so good in the secondary?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR MINTER: I think it starts with our strength and conditioning, Ben Herbert and the staff. It speaks to the really, really good players and the smart players. When we need to make adjustments, we have good assistant coaches and smart players. Where there's time, we can tweak a call at halftime or tweak a call in the second quarter that they are able to pick up on that. That's not always the case, especially like somewhere where you are new and new defense or young players. We got guys that now have been through a lot together. So we're able to make adjustments and stuff like that. But ultimately, it just speaks to the guys that we have and the mindset and their ability to want to finish games really strong. It starts in the weight room and starts with Coach Herbert and carries over to the players.

Q. Does it in any way manifest from last year, maybe going into that Georgia game, the team has accomplished their goals and now they have their foot on the pedal?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR MINTER: I think there's always evolution. Where the program went from 2020 to 2021, and the goals of beating Ohio for the first time, winning the Big Ten. Sometimes you hit that, and you're, like, wow, we've done it. And I don't think anybody -- I think the narrative of, oh, they took the Georgia game lightly is nonsense. These guys are too competitive, and they work too hard. But it also, any time you lose, you learn. And so we lost a game. It's a chance to learn and look back and say, okay. Maybe we were -- mentality-wise, we were really, really happy to be there. Now it's just been the approach all year of let's take this thing as far as we can. And we have big, big goals and Coach [Jim] Harbaugh has mentioned our four goals. The fourth one is in front of us, but we have to take care of this game, and that's why it's the most important thing on our minds. That's all we are focused on. We are trying to avoid all distractions and all talk about anybody else, and this opponent is too good. You have to respect the opponent. You have to respect the game. And if you don't, that's when things happen. So we're just looking forward to the opportunity that we have this week to try to put our best foot forward.

Q. Given everything that you have overcome and been through in life, what does this opportunity mean for you?

JUNIOR COLSON: It's awesome. It's awesome just being in this type of spot, because not a lot of people get it. And not a lot of people are able to come from Haiti and play on such a big stage. I always feel very blessed and don't take it for granted. I'm counting every moment, accept it and enjoy it.

Q. What do you say from the experience of last year of the program getting to this point and what will it take this year to keep going?

JUNIOR COLSON: I think mostly the mentality. I think there's a lot that we can take away from last year. Last year we came, the new guys, we didn't know how things operate at this type of level. I think this year, we have become more focused. We have been here before. We know what it takes, what level we have to reach with these type of teams. I think our team is launched and ready to go.

Q. How did that help, even just the loss last year, with the offseason and being able to push through this year?

JUNIOR COLSON: It helped a lot, because we didn't have to go back to square one. It was like a short gap we needed to bridge because we played against this type of team. It wasn't like we started back from square one again. We are already this close. This is what we need to fix and get better at, and this is the type of mentality that we have. And I think that's what helped us a lot and overcome a lot of our games this year.

Q. What is it like playing for Jim Harbaugh?

JUNIOR COLSON: It's awesome. He's a great guy. He's funny. He takes care of you. That's one thing he does. He's for the players. He's always there. You can call him at any hour and he will answer. He's an awesome guy.

Q. We heard from some of the guys that he would get cleats on and go out and do stuff with you guys?

JUNIOR COLSON: He's a play guy. He's a character. He puts cleats on, I think most practices. Especially in the summertime, those cleats are on. And when we're working out, he's in there working out and doing all of these types of different things. It's awesome having such a proactive coach. I think that rubbed off on all of our coaches, because all of our coaches come in there and work out, too. They get a workout in. If we are pushing some sleds, they will join in and have some fun.

Q. That's what we heard, he pushes the sleds a little bit. Does he have any strength?

JUNIOR COLSON: He's got a bit. He talks about being in his mid-30s.

Q. He doesn't wear the khakis when he's out there in cleats, though?

JUNIOR COLSON: Yes, he does.

Q. Full mobility in khakis?

JUNIOR COLSON: Full mobility. I don't know how he does it -- every day in khakis.

Q. What are your thoughts on Kendre Miller, the running back for TCU?

JUNIOR COLSON: He could cause a problem if we take him too lightly. So we've got to come in there with our helmets strapped up and ready to go.

Q. Does he compare to anybody that you guys have gone against?

JUNIOR COLSON: We compared him to one of our old teammates, Hassan [Haskins]. And that sounds like probably the best comparative I can give. Because they're about the same size. He's probably got a little bit step, speed-wise on Hassan. But, like, they are essentially kind of the same bag.

Q. Does it surprise you how much TCU runs the air raid, but how much they like to run the ball?

JUNIOR COLSON: It was a bit surprising. It's not too crazy surprising because of the defenses they play in the Big 12. A lot of teams they play is three-down linemen. I don't know what their plan is against us, but we have a great run defense. It's going to be a tough battle to run against those guys.

Q. What is your scouting report on Max Duggan, their quarterback?

JUNIOR COLSON: He's a great guy. He makes great reads. He can kill us with his legs if we let him. That's one of his biggest weapons is his legs. He's a warrior. He's a fighter. You can tell, every time especially if things get tough, he will put the team on his back and carry them.

Q. What does Michigan have to do to be successful on Saturday?

JUNIOR COLSON: Just play our game. Every part of our defense, every part of our offense is clicking. And we know once we are clicking and everybody is doing their job and focused on doing their job, there's not a team in the country that can hang with us.

Q. In that lead-up to the Ohio State game, I guess that day, I know you suited up, but did you feel like you could play? What was the pain like?

MIKE MORRIS: I was hurting. I was hurting, but I didn't care. I did not care. I just wanted to play.

Q. You mentioned earlier that you begged the coaches to play that game, especially after the first drive. Who were you having those conversations with? And how emotional was that for you?

MIKE MORRIS: Me and Coach [Mike] Elston. I think Coach Elston knew: You are hurting. You do not need to be playing. I was looking at him, Coach, no, I'm sick to my stomach. But, again, my teammates pulled it through, and now I get to pay them back this game.

Q. And what does it mean to you to be back here and knowing that they won without you, and now have that opportunity to keep going?

MIKE MORRIS: It means everything. Now I get to repay the favor and they are getting 200% of me.

Q. There's a lot of attention to Max Duggan. What have you seen on film and how do you keep him where he belongs back there?

MIKE MORRIS: I love watching him. He's an exciting player to watch. Just willing his body and his team to win each and every game, especially in that Kansas State game, and I'm looking forward to playing him. I love playing guys who don't quit, and I feel like that's what he stands on. I'm definitely looking forward to it. What I see on film is we just got to have a level rushes. We can't let him escape the pocket, outside of the pocket, can't let him step up. The interior guys need to push the pocket and we need to close the pocket in and create a phone booth. Once we do that, I feel like he will be uncomfortable and won't make as good of throws as he's been doing. So that's all we have to do.

Q. Probably a little bit different scenario for you as you're trying to get healthy, but just rolling through the season, 13-0 week after week, and you have a big lull. What has that been like for you?

MIKE MORRIS: Man, it's been a struggle, just watching my guys practice and I'm on the side, trying to get my ankle right, and trying to do drills. Some drills hurt and some drills don't. And then it's like maybe I don't play. But that's not an option. I'm trying to play every step of every game. So just trying to fight back to be on this field with my team has been really hard, but I'm feeling great now. And when I get the opportunity to go out there with my team, I will make the most of it.

Q. How much does this opportunity mean to have another shot to win a championship for Michigan?

MIKE MORRIS: It means everything. We've literally willed our bodies to this right here. Blake [Corum] and a couple of other guys, including myself, said it in January when we started workouts that we're not going to get back to where we were and lose. This is a whole new team, a better team, a stronger team, a more tightly knit team. So we just got to -- we're going to fight with everything we've got. We're not going to give up until that clock hits zero.

Q. This is a gritty TCU team. What jumps off the screen when you look at what they have going on in their offense?

MIKE MORRIS: I look at their quarterback (Max Duggan). Their quarterback makes a lot of stuff happen for them. That can be very dangerous. We invite danger. We love it. I'm excited to see what he can get out of us, and what we can get out of them.

Q. What was it like not playing the Ohio State game and sit out most of the championship?

MIKE MORRIS: Heartbreaking, emotional and pain. I couldn't let that show. I had to be there for my team in another aspect and being their cheerleader. I will cheer them on until I lose my voice.

Q. What jumps off the screen when you look at TCU?

MAZI SMITH: I give their running back credit. They can hit the hole when it's time. They've got some moves for the big back where he can get a defender off-balance and make them look hilarious. I think they got some special skill players over there. I think they got a great front, too. They just play together. Kind of like us, when they lead, that strength shows.

Q. What was Ann Arbor like after the Ohio State game and leading up to your trip out of here?

MAZI SMITH: We had business. All respect.

Q. Thinking back to last year to the Ohio State game, was that a turning point?

MAZI SMITH: I don't feel like it was a turning point. I feel like we got better in the offseason. You can kind of get an idea how a team is going to perform by how seriously they took the offseason. I have said on multiple occasions the wins get won in the summer and winter. If you ain't working hard then, you're going to be losing. So we kind of prepare for that, expected that, needed that to happen.

Q. After you beat Ohio State, did it feel like you guys could go and do big things like this? Was that the final thing you needed to do?

MAZI SMITH: No, the final thing we needed to do is win a national championship. I mean it was cool, but we need to turn the page quick and get to the next point real quick. That's what it's about. It ain't about -- even in the NFL, it ain't about what have you done, it's about what have you done lately. You can't bask in the glory.

Q. Coach [Ben] Herbert has had great offensive lines develop in Arkansas, and now Michigan. What's the secret of success for you guys in the weight room in the offseason? Is that the reason why you guys are so much better?

MAZI SMITH: I can't give away none of the secret sauce. It is why we are so much better in the second half of the games, because of the way we train. Coach Herb knows that you are not winning the game up front, you are not winning the game. That's on either side of the ball. We got to have bigger, faster, stronger, big team if you want to have a chance.

Q. Mazi, watching film of Max Duggan, especially late in game, what's the one word that comes to mind to describe his play?

MAZI SMITH: Heart. He takes his heart out there and leaves it on the field. He came from not necessarily starting the season. He came up from secondary role and put into position to come and lead that team. He's done a great job.

Q. He's known for his late-game heroics. What kind of superpower do you need to stop a guy like him when he has that heart?

MAZI SMITH: Talk about the type of play that we play with in the second half, the longer we play, the more snaps we do, the better we play.

Q. Why is that? Why do you guys have that staying power throughout a game?

MAZI SMITH: I don't know. Sometimes you just find a team who finds their personality throughout the season, and that happens to be ours. We talk about our mentality and the way we train with coaches. I'm glad it's our personality.

Q. You talk about mentality. What kind of mentality do you need to have when you are playing a guy whose heart is out of his chest, who will do anything he can to win?

MAZI SMITH: You got to realize that you are going to have to take a punt, and you will have to be able to throw one. It's not necessarily about -- when we knock them down, they are going to get back up as a team because they are at the helm of the ship. That's important. That's how they got to this position in the first place. We got to the same position doing similar things.

Q. How challenging was it navigating the off-field stuff? Was that a distraction for you? How did you handle that?

MAZI SMITH: Compartmentalize it. Everything ain't always going to go your way. I'm a young kid. I made mistakes. At the same time, I still had a job to do. Coach [Jim] Harbaugh was still trusting me to be a leader on this team and a captain, which I much appreciated because he didn't have to. I had to show up for my brothers, make it less about me and what I got going on and more about us and what we got going on.

Q. What does it mean to you that [Jim] Harbaugh continued to trust you?

MAZI SMITH: That's what I came here before. I didn't come here to play for somebody who didn't look out for me and take care of me and somebody that didn't love me and know who I was.

Q. What do you feel like you learned from your situation?

MAZI SMITH: People get a story and then they take it and run with it and make it seem like something it's not. It shows how quick tables can turn on you.

Q. What do you want people to know about who you really are?

MAZI SMITH: I showed them you just stay calm when things seem to not be going how you had hoped. I would never put anybody in harm's way.

Q. Do you think your experience as a receiver will shed some of those blocks and stop those a little bit more?

MIKE SAINRISTIL: That's because of their receiver going out there and being physical, making me work on the perimeter.

Q. We were talking to TCU's offensive coordinator, Garrett Riley. He was saying -- we asked about #0. He said that guy is a catalyst. He's everywhere. What does it mean when an opposing coach says that about you? What do you think a catalyst means?

MIKE SAINRISTIL: I just feel like it shows I stand out on film. Thanks to the coach for saying that. I continue being me. Those things I do on Saturdays is something I pride myself on, how I practice -- how I approach the practices is how I play on Saturday.

Q. Is there a learning curve to being so high energy? Is that something you just are born with?

MIKE SAINRISTIL: It's just something you have. You can't force it. Some people say fake it until you make it, that's not who I am. I am who I am. What you see out there is what you get.

Q. TCU has a pretty good -- Quentin Johnston might be a big enough guy. What do you see with him? What makes him good?

MIKE SAINRISTIL: He's explosive with the ball in his hands. Break tackles. He's big and long. He will run down and make a deep catch. All around, he's a good receiver. There's no surprises he's a top-10 pick.

Q. There are five captains to begin the season. A couple of them have come and gone. What do you feel is your responsibility as captain, especially in a week like this where last year you guys were in the same position to kind of do things differently to kind of guide the team, your teammates, as you go through this week?

MIKE SAINRISTIL: Just making sure everyone understands we're on the same page. Who we have now is all we need. You can't control what other people want to do. We will love those guys forever. Who we focus on is who we have, who's on the team. We're all going to go out there and do this thing together.

Q. What can you tell me about Junior [Colson] from being his teammate for a few years? What comes to mind? Maybe even off the field.

MIKE SAINRISTIL: Junior is a cool guy. Real good. Me and him, we share a bond because we're both Haitian. Junior came when he was nine years old, something like that. I feel like someone who came from -- who moved here from a natural disaster, he's come a long way. He's always happy. Always see Junior smiling. He's really light-hearted. Good teammate, good brother. I could go on and on about who the guy is. I'm appreciative of him. He has helped me out a lot after moving to defensive. He's been good to me. He treats everybody with respect. If there's any NFL coaches that see this or hear this, that's someone you want on their team.

Q. You announced you'll be returning for next season. What do you think you will rely on most with position coaches and other defensive backs on your team and continue improving from that transition to wide receiver to defensive back?

MIKE SAINRISTIL: Just being able to focus on technique. I'm still kind of playing off of just what I know, kind of raw talent. I think I'm going to come back and grow my technique, grow my experience, have better feel for what offenses do. Just really put more on film to help my style.

Q. Going into this game regarding TCU, what stands out about their speed that they bring on offense to you?

MIKE SAINRISTIL: A lot of fast guys everywhere. Running back is fast. Receivers are fast. Speed demons, obviously. Eliminating big plays.

Q. When watching film of Max Duggan, especially late in games, what's the one word that comes to mind?

MIKE SAINRISTIL: Competitors.

Q. His teammates say superhero, Superman, Captain America. What kind of superpower do you need to stop him?

MIKE SAINRISTIL: I don't think we need superpowers. We just got to go out there and do the things we've been doing all year long. He's a great football player. I don't want to put him in the superhuman category just yet. One thing we tell ourselves honestly is be immortal.

Q. Especially late in games, when he is playing with that kind of relentlessness, what kind of mentality do you need to take on?

MIKE SAINRISTIL: Just finish. That's something he does, is finish.

Q. Tell me about the team effort.

DJ TURNER: We all feed off each other. Some games, I might feed off of somebody else. Some games they feed off of me. We all lock in and how we play is just as one unit.

Q. What do you think about the receivers for TCU? Do they compare to any other team you faced, length-wise?

DJ TURNER: No, I wouldn't say they compare. Closest one could be Ohio State. But they are a little bit bigger on the outside. So I would say definitely a unique type of receiver group. We look forward to playing them.

Q. Do you think the playoff game last year prepared you guys for the second time around?

DJ TURNER: I definitely would say that. It definitely doesn't hurt, I'll say that. I just feel like last year was an experience.

Q. Do you feel like this year you have more confidence going into the game?

DJ TURNER: Oh, yeah, for sure. Like I said, we have been here before, so we have a little more confidence this year than last year.

Q. Speaking of that Ohio State game, you guys obviously did a pretty good job of shutting down [Marvin] Harrison, Jr., the rest of the receiving corps. What were you able to carry forward from that performance in this game and if you guys are to advance and play the winner of Ohio State-Georgia?

DJ TURNER: Like I said, we've done it before. I'll say that. Just be confident in what we can do. Just know what we can do. That's how we look at stuff. Go into the game as confident.

Q. Talking about Coach [Jim] Harbaugh, sometimes working out in khakis. What have you seen for him and what it's been like during the season?

DJ TURNER: We will go in the weight room and he will have them on and literally working out. Like I said, we love Coach. I'm so glad I came to play under him. He loves us like one of his. I'm so glad he's my coach.

Q. I know it's on the other side of the ball, but Donovan [Edwards] what have you seen from him? What's his status for this game?

DJ TURNER: He definitely stepped up. We knew he would if it came down to it. That's why we didn't miss a beat. That's why we knew Dono was right there. We just kept on going.

Q. Looking at TCU's offense, what's the biggest challenge that stands out, in your opinion?

DJ TURNER: Definitely they have good receivers and good quarterback. That's the big challenge for the DBs, the secondary.

Q. When you see Max Duggan kind of carrying a team on his shoulders in those games down the stretch, what's that say about his character you have been able to watch?

DJ TURNER: Definitely a leader on that team. Obviously, he has the team on his back.

Q. Mike [Morris] was saying he thought you guys have an underdog mentality even though you guys are favored. For you personally, what's your mentality?

DJ TURNER: Based on how we went out last year, knowing that we don't want that feeling again. We don't feel like it will be given to us because we are favored.

Q. Any personal stories in your football career that have helped you have more of a chip on your shoulder or an extra edge?

DJ TURNER: There's a lot of times where I felt like I was the underdog.

Q. We have been talking to some of guys of playing for Coach [Jim] Harbaugh. And they said he will put cleats on and hit the bags with you.

DJ TURNER: I love Coach Harbaugh. He'll go out there and do exactly what we're doing. Like I said, we'll have some drills after practice or lifting or whatever it may be, he will literally get in there with us and take part of it. And so, like I said, that's just motivation. You love a coach like that, who will do it with you literally.

Q. What's some of your first impressions of TCU's wide receivers?

DJ TURNER: They are big receivers. They have good size and really good speed. They make tackles.

Q. What type of development -- how strong has Will Johnson been for you guys these last couple weeks?

DJ TURNER: Oh, great. Like I said, he's been getting better every week. Like I said, we knew he could do it. And he's stepped up big for us.

Q. What's the sickest thing that you have ever seen Mazi Smith do in the weight room?

DJ TURNER: I don't know. He will have so much weight on the bar. Sometimes he will just throw it up casually. It's a whole bunch of stuff. I can't even pinpoint one. It's always happens to where now it's just normal. It's expected at this point.

Q. He has become the face of the development program of Michigan. What's it been like for you, going through the weight room stuff? And where do you see the improvements from when you got here?

DJ TURNER: For sure. I came in. I don't weigh a lot, but I came in real skinny and put on weight. My speed has definitely gotten faster. Just a whole bunch of stuff to where the weight room has really impacted me on the field.

Q. It seems like your defense is an interesting mix. Not to slight a guy who is a three-star still being recruited by Michigan. But it seems like it is an interesting mix of developmental players and a few four, five stars. I don't know if that translates to the way you guys play. Do you sometimes feel like you're out to prove something?

DJ TURNER: Yeah. We are definitely out to prove everything. We don't really look at the stars, though, and stuff like that. Honestly, I'm just saying with the stars and everything. Like I said, we just play as one honestly, as a unit. We don't look at who is a superstar here. We are all just one.