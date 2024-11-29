Transfer receiver Donaven McCulley to take Big Ten visit this weekend

The final weekend of the regular season is here and there are plenty of big visits happening around the country. Indiana transfer receiver Donaven McCulley will also be on the road for a quick trip this weekend.

McCulley is expected to visit Michigan on Sunday, just before the NCAA recruiting dead period begins on Monday.

During the 2023 season, the former Indiana receiver caught 48 passes for 644 yards and 6 touchdowns. Expectations for McCulley entering the 2024 season but injuries derailed him before he could take the field.

After entering the transfer portal in October, McCulley had planned a trip to Michigan but instead took a visit to Virginia Tech. Now he'll head to Ann Arbor with the Wolverines gaining momentum on the recruiting trail. Recruiting receivers is a major priority for Michigan and the coaching staff is clearly interested in what McCulley could bring to their receiver corps.