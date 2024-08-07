PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Transfer receivers making early impression in fall camp

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

Michigan addressed the depth issues it had at wide receiver during the spring by adding two players via the transfer portal.

With the return of Amorion Walker and the addition of C.J. Charleston from Youngstown State, it has quickly shifted from major depth pieces to major contributors for the program this season.

For Walker, he is back to his natural position of receiver after spending time at defensive back before entering the transfer portal.

According to Tyler Morris, Walker is making an early statement by proving he can contribute on the field this season.

“I think just really showing what he can do as a receiver,” Morris said. “He’s super fast, probably the fastest guy on the team. Just getting a little more comfortable running routes, and really just showing his potential. I think that’s really just been the biggest thing, I think, coming back — we didn’t have him spring ball, so you kind of forget about it and then he comes out here and he does some things we’re just, OK, we need him this year. Like, we can really use him this year. Just excited to see what he can do.”

For Charleston, it hasn't taken long for him to be noticed as well.

Morris can tell that his experience is putting him in a position to make plays for the program this year and can even be looked at as a role model for the younger receivers.

Like Walker, Morris says the program will need Charleston this season and the confidence and trust is already being established.

"He’s definitely gonna play for us this year,” Morris said. “He’s made some real good plays this year. Obviously, being a newer guy, you might watch him a little more, just to kind of see what we’re getting from him. I’m confident in him. He’s smart. He’s an older guy, so he kind of knows how college football works. So he’s picking up on things fast. He’s making plays, he’s definitely somebody that, as fall camp is going through — like I’m confident in him. I think he’s definitely gonna be out there to make plays for us.”

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy90cmFuc2Zlci1yZWNlaXZlcnMtbWFraW5nLWVhcmx5LWltcHJl c3Npb24taW4tZmFsbC1jYW1wIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2 YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsg cy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4g dmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2 ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnpt L2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVs KTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcy NDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZtaWNoaWdhbi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJG bmV3cyUyRnRyYW5zZmVyLXJlY2VpdmVycy1tYWtpbmctZWFybHktaW1wcmVz c2lvbi1pbi1mYWxsLWNhbXAmYzU9MjAyMjczMzExNCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZj c191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRh ZyAtLT4KCgo=