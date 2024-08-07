Michigan addressed the depth issues it had at wide receiver during the spring by adding two players via the transfer portal.

With the return of Amorion Walker and the addition of C.J. Charleston from Youngstown State, it has quickly shifted from major depth pieces to major contributors for the program this season.

For Walker, he is back to his natural position of receiver after spending time at defensive back before entering the transfer portal.

According to Tyler Morris, Walker is making an early statement by proving he can contribute on the field this season.

“I think just really showing what he can do as a receiver,” Morris said. “He’s super fast, probably the fastest guy on the team. Just getting a little more comfortable running routes, and really just showing his potential. I think that’s really just been the biggest thing, I think, coming back — we didn’t have him spring ball, so you kind of forget about it and then he comes out here and he does some things we’re just, OK, we need him this year. Like, we can really use him this year. Just excited to see what he can do.”

For Charleston, it hasn't taken long for him to be noticed as well.

Morris can tell that his experience is putting him in a position to make plays for the program this year and can even be looked at as a role model for the younger receivers.

Like Walker, Morris says the program will need Charleston this season and the confidence and trust is already being established.

"He’s definitely gonna play for us this year,” Morris said. “He’s made some real good plays this year. Obviously, being a newer guy, you might watch him a little more, just to kind of see what we’re getting from him. I’m confident in him. He’s smart. He’s an older guy, so he kind of knows how college football works. So he’s picking up on things fast. He’s making plays, he’s definitely somebody that, as fall camp is going through — like I’m confident in him. I think he’s definitely gonna be out there to make plays for us.”