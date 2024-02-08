Michigan football's roster officially got bigger on Thursday as the program formally announced the additions of transfers Josh Priebe and Jaishawn Barham. Both players are expected to make big contributions for the Wolverines in 2024.

Priebe, who played left guard for the majority of his four-year career at Northwestern, will enroll at Michigan as a graduate transfer for the 2024 season. He helped the Wildcats to a surprising 8-5 finish under first-year head coach David Braun.

Starting in 29 of his 36 games played at Northwestern, Priebe was a constant along the interior offensive line for the Wildcats, and his dependability earned him All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Barham, who transfers in from Maryland, another Big Ten foe, is a name Michigan fans are potentially vaguely familiar with. Aside from his seven total tackles — a season-high for Barham in 2023 — against Michigan in November, Barham also intercepted Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy late in the first half of the contest.

He returned the interception for 11 yards, and the Terrapins weren't able to make anything out of it, but the interception prevented the Wolverines from scoring late in the first half and stretching their lead.

Just over a month after that contest in College Park, Barham committed to Michigan and now, he's officially on the roster.

Barham, who will be a junior in the fall, earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors in both of his two seasons at Maryland.

"We are excited to add a pair of competitors to our program," said J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore. "Both have a great deal of game experience and have been key contributors for their respective Big Ten teams. We are prepared for them to put in the work this winter and are excited to see what they bring to our team in spring practices."