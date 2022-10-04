If one thing is certain, it's that Michigan is not going to take any opponent lightly this season. With the balance between earning the right to play in the Big Ten Championship Game and a College Football Playoff spot getting more and more fragile each week, any team is ripe for an upset on any given Saturday.

With the team facing a reeling Indiana in Bloomington and a looming potential Top-10 clash in Ann Arbor against Penn State ahead, there's no looking ahead for this Wolverine team.

As Jim Harbaugh puts it best, each team is a nameless, faceless program that will get the Wolverines' best shot, no matter who you are.

And that's the exact focus for the Hoosiers this week.

“Just attacking the day, I mean, really," Harbaugh told reporters on Monday. "It’ll be a big challenge. Always play this tough and good, similar to Iowa, ton of respect for how they play. Consider them a blue-collar team. Always has a lot of talented guys, and they’re really well-coached. We’re gonna have to play good. It’ll always come down to that. No matter tag you put on a game, it comes down to if you play good, coach good, and if we make sure we’re prepared good for all the teams we play — this week, next week, and every week after. If we play good, we got a really good chance of winning. If we don’t play good, we have a really good chance of being beat."

As for the challenges the Hoosiers provide, IU is one of the fastest teams in the country in terms of calling plays. Couple that with the sheer amount of times the program throws during a game, the Wolverines' substitution packages along with the defensive backs will be tested this week.

Harbaugh is well aware of the challenge ahead.

"They've been throwing the ball," Harbaugh said on Inside Michigan Football on Monday. "The quarterback, they have a lot of trust in him. Really good arm that can throw it to all parts of the field. The running back has got 300-some yards and they're not running it as much so it's gotta be a pretty good average that he has. He's a real patient runner, gets behind their offensive line and it almost looks like a draw play every play as he's patiently waiting for the hole to open up. Defensively, they're really good. They mix things up a lot. Different than Iowa. It's a tough-minded defense, hard-hitting defense. A lot more looks. Iowa, yeah, you kind of get a good feel of what they're playing. It's this or that. A lot of different looks from Indiana.

"The preparation has got to be on point. To be able to identify the looks pre-snap and then also be able to read once the ball has been snapped. Really good challenge in all phases this week."