Trente Jones continues to lead the charge at right tackle for Michigan

It was stated throughout the spring that offensive lineman Trente Jones had locked down the starting right tackle job for Michigan, with Karsen Barnhart pushing for the role as well.

Now, fast-forward to fall camp, and it appears that it's much of the same for Jones, who continues to lead the charge for the starting right tackle role on the line.

According to co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who met with the media on Sunday, Jones and Barnhart are doing the right things to remain in contention so far during the early stages of camp.

"Trente ended the spring as the starter, started the camp as the starter," Moore said. "Karsen has made tremendous strides and he's right there. He's done a heckuva job, he'll play for us this year. He's a guy that we could put on either side. Really, he's played his entire career at all four positions besides center. He's gotten stronger, more physical, more twitchy.

"They all look phenomenal. Herb and his staff has done an outstanding job. He's done a heckuva job for us and he's going to continue to push and play for us this year."

Moore was once again prompted about where Jones sits on the depth chart and whether it's his job to lose at this point.

"Yeah, Trente's had an outstanding four days and he's a really good player," Moore said. "Karsen is pushing him."

