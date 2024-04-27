Former Michigan LG Trevor Keegan has been drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 172nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Keegan's illustrious five-year Michigan career came to an end with a national championship, and the 23-year-old will now head to the NFL.

Keegan arrived at Michigan a part of the 2019 recruiting class. He was a four-star offensive guard from Crystal Lake, Illinois. At 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, Keegan entered the next level more college-ready than most offensive linemen.

Despite this, Keegan did not see any game action as a freshman in 2019.

In 2020, Keegan played in five of the team's six games. He appeared in five games on special teams and two games at left guard. He saw an increase in action in the team's final two games of the season against Rutgers and Penn State.

Heading into his third year in Ann Arbor, Keegan established himself as the starting left guard. He appeared in 13 of Michigan's 14 games in 2021, with his only absence due to injury in the Wolverines' 33-7 win over Northwestern.

The following week, in the 37-33 loss to Michigan State, Keegan played in the game but did not start. He was a member of the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line that season.

In 2022, Michigan repeated as the Joe Moore Award winners. Keegan, once again, was one of the core members of the offensive line, starting in 11 games for the second consecutive season.

Then in 2023, Keegan started in all 15 games at left guard. He earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors by the coaches and the media.

According to NFLDraftBuzz.com, Keegan offers "both immediate depth and potential starter upside."

"Trevor Keegan's time at Michigan has equipped him with a robust toolkit: exceptional power at the point of attack, a dependable anchor in pass pro, and the versatility to execute with precision in both zone and gap schemes. Keegan's ability to maul defenders in the run game and provide stout protection in the pocket underscores his readiness for the next level. Yet, as he transitions to the pros, the leap in competition will put his technique and athletic adaptability under the microscope. His high pad level and occasional lapses in leverage against savvy defensive linemen are points of concern that NFL coaches will zero in on for development."

"Keegan's draft narrative is a mix of tangible strengths and areas for refinement. He has a high motor driving him to engage and finish blocks with authority. However, the NFL's increasingly athletic interior defenders will challenge Keegan to enhance his lateral mobility and quickness in space—a must for any IOL looking to excel in today's game. The nuances of hand placement and the ability to sink his hips and play with low pad level will be critical in neutralizing the leverage and burst of professional defensive tackles. These technical refinements, coupled with his already solid base and football IQ, could accelerate his trajectory from a developmental prospect to a reliable starter."