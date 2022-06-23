Trillion Boys owner Josh Stupin on 7on7, Michigan recruiting, key targets

Founded by former SMU quarterback Josh Stupin , who still studies at the university, the 20-year-old set out to create an avenue for prospects to receive the right offseason training while also earning greater exposure when it comes and branding and social media presence.

On what Trillion Boys is about and current role with organization:

"We were founded a year-and-a-half ago. At the time, I was a freshman in college, playing quarterback for SMU. I was able to balance both and was awesome to be not only a college football player, but also having an entrepreneurial role with a 7on7 organization. As that continued, our growth within the 7on7 world just kind of exploded. We really took over the landscape and the atmosphere very, very quickly. We managed to find success very quickly as well. Right now, we have over 35,000 followers on Instagram and over 500,000 YouTube subscribers which is a testament to our popularity and growth. We've been able to attract the top players throughout the entire country. We've had guys come from Florida, Texas, California, etc. In the class of 2022 and 2023 alone, we've had six five-stars and 20 four-stars. We've had a lot of talent come through. It's just been a blessing to work with all of the guys, and as it's progressed, I've now transitioned and stopped my playing role in order to focus on impacting these players' lives. Trying to do as much as I can for them. It's very rewarding to know that we've became a featured 7on7 team."

On why Trillion Boys has become the hottest 7on7 brand in the country:

"I believe the key factor in our success has been the people who have gone through it before. For me being the owner, head coach, and social operator of the program, I was taking part in 7on7 not too long ago as a player. I was on a lot of the featured teams out here in Los Angeles. Being able to go through that and involving myself with a bunch of different coaches and atmospheres, I picked up on what I really liked and understood the dark sides of it. Some of the them are using 7on7 as a money grabber and making it where it's all about the guy who's running it. That isn't what the game should be about. It's really about the players because without them, the coaches and owners are nothing. I focus on giving these kids the most comfortable environment possible. We're based in Los Angeles but we're getting guys from the east coast, Atlanta, Tallahassee, Detroit, Dallas. So making it worthwhile as possible for them. I see the value in 7on7 because you're able to compete against five-star and four-star players without pads so it's pretty much a "me vs. you" matchup. But it's important to get more out of it. Building profiles and making it where NIL has a path for greater value is really important. I think just making the experience enjoyable is what it's about. But I think the teams have kind of lost that sight where it's really about the kids. Being a kid, I wanted for it to be about me sometimes where you feel you're getting screwed over by not getting the jerseys that you wanted, you're not getting posted, and you're not getting the recognition. So for me to be a Division I quarterback very recently, I was in quarterback rooms all day long. I know all about the top schemes like Air Raid or pro-style. Everything to put my guys in the right position on the offensive side of the ball. On the defensive side of the ball, our coordinator, Chris Hawkins, was recently the defensive backs coach at Arizona State. We also have Division I coaching on both sides of the ball and it's everything to get the most out of playing for Trillion Boys. That's what's drawn them to our teams and created so much buzz."

On NIL being a focal point of teachings throughout offseason:

"My biggest thing with this new NIL shaping the landscape of college football and everything, the players' social networks is how they're getting paid off of these brand deals. So giving them such a big platform with how we post about them and work with them. How we boost their profiles is why kids are drawn towards our team. We have a such following so we're able to connect these kids so well to the football world. With high school football teams, they don't necessarily promote these individuals. But with a 7on7 team, you don't have that face mask on. Fans are able to see the face. Fans are able to connect with the guys better and hearing them talk and stuff. That's really been a blessing for these guys to be in a position where they can be in the spotlight. It's a blessing for these kids nowadays with all of the opportunities to make money just from being college football players. I think that's super special and something that shouldn't be taken for granted. Our program does a really good in that by getting these players prepared before they step onto a college campus. Already being able to further that ability for themselves."

On future plans with Trillion Boys and goals for the future:

"I would say the three main goals is to first, utilize the NIL to the players' advantage, which is a huge role in college football nowadays. Another goal would be to accumulate the strongest roster and bring in the top guys into our program. Have that be an annual thing where players think, before they go off to college, they want to play 7on7 with Trillion Boys, in order for them to be the most ready once they step foot into college. The final goal is to help spread their social media and create an avenue for an audience to know their personalities. That's before they even step foot onto a college campus. That's important because every person wants to see what's behind the helmet. We do a great job in painting that picture for our audience. Whether that's through YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok. These young kids just look up so much to these players. It's important to these kids and the families that we promote these players. I just want to provide the biggest avenue for high school players to join Trillion Boys and grow themselves with our audience and as people."

On Trillion Boys' relationship with Michigan and key players on the roster:

"We know a lot of the people on (the Michigan) staff. We're very connected. The biggest recruits out of the 2023 class (who play for Trillion Boys and are being courted by Michigan) are Johntay Cook and Caleb Presley. I definitely think that those two guys are the highest class of 2023 guys (who play for Trillion Boys) who are taking the hardest look at the Wolverines. Some of the guys in the 2024 class with high interest in Michigan are Ryan Pellum, he loves the Wolverines, and Zabien Brown. Those are two of our highest end four-star guys. Probably by the time the cycle really gets going, they'll be five-star kids who are taking a hard look at Michigan."

On Will Johnson's time with the organization last year:

"Will was, I guess you could say, the first big time player to commit to the team. So in that case, it's special. He was the first to fly out of state to play with us for our first tournament. That's just a tribute to our team and how we've operated. Will is super special to our team for those reasons. For him to come out here and play with us was huge. He's probably the most humble five-star athlete that I've ever been around in my life. He's very respectful and that's goes such a long way. It's important to be a good person and that's who Will is. On the field, he has the perfect tangibles to be a first-round draft pick at cornerback. He's going to have a huge career at Michigan. I'm looking forward to his future with the Wolverines."

On 2023 DeSoto (Tex.) High Rivals100 4-Star WR Johntay Cook:

"Cook is coming off of his official to Michigan and I've communicated with him since daily. He's really high on the school and had a terrific time out there. I think (Cook) loves Ann Arbor and I think he really enjoyed his visit. So if Michigan is the school that Cook chooses, he's going to really enjoy it. There are just a lot of factors that go into Cook's recruitment and he's going to take his time with his decision, for sure. He had a great time on the official, I know for sure."

On 2023 Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach Rivals100 4-Star CB Caleb Presley:

"With a guy like Caleb, who I think is going to be a tremendous college player, has all of the intangibles skills that you look for as a college football coach. He came to us with about 6,000 followers and after playing with this offseason, plus getting more involved with the program, he now has 13,000 followers. It's obviously not all about the followers and numbers, but that's what brands are looking for. Someone with a lot of engagement to be able to sign and to make money off from. But Caleb was honestly one of the best people to come through our program. Whoever lands him will get a really good person and a really great football player. I think for Caleb to have Michigan in his top 12 too means he's definitely taking a serious look. He's also taking his time with his recruitment and seriously looking at all of the schools and options in his top 12. I know he loves coach (Jim) Harbaugh and sees the potential that Michigan has in being in the cusp of winning a national championship."

On 2023 Tallahassee (Fla.) John Paul II Rivals100 4-Star CB Makari Vickers:

"I know that (Vickers) is high on Michigan, Oklahoma, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, and some others. Michigan is right up there with him, obviously, as well. He's super talented and has great size for his position. He has an excellent football I.Q. and a great sense of the field to pick up on routes. He just has great coverage skills."

On 2023 Mission Viejo (Calif.) High 3-Star WR Mikey Matthews:

"Mikey is probably the most popular Trillion Boy. He came to us with about 2,000 followers and is now up to about 15,000. He's kind of been the face of the program this offseason. As we've grown our traction in our social platforms, he's also built his own following and grown his recruitment. We love Mikey. who's super, super close with our program. He went out to (Michigan's) camp this past weekend and picked up a scholarship which is a huge offer for him. He's super high on Michigan and was definitely juiced up to get that offer. He loves coach Harbaugh, loves Ann Arbor, and the university. 4.0 GPA student and is super smart. One of the most highly skilled and intelligent players that I've ever been around regardless of position. I think he's the biggest sleeper in the 2023 class. He has the most twitch and ball skills packaged in any player of his stature."

On 2024 Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan 4-Star WR Ryan Pellum:

"I'm really close with Ryan and I've know him since he's been in middle school. Their family is close with ours. I think he's a terrific football player and has a lot of upside. Number one wide receiver in the class of 2024 from California, so huge target for the Wolverines. Michigan always does a great job in recruiting the state of California so I think they have a really good chance. It'll be interest to see how his recruitment plays out. He has all of the top offers right now and doesn't have a top list out. But I definitely think that when the time comes to cut that list down, I think Michigan will be a top school."