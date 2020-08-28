Trio of Michigan Commits, Ton Of Top Targets To Square Off Next Month
National powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy will travel down to Nashville to face local juggernaut Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood on Sept. 25.
The game will be broadcast live on ESPN and will feature a trio of Michigan commits and several top underclassmen targets.
Ravenwood is home to Rivals100 Michigan linebacker commit Junior Colson, who got off to a fantastic start to his senior season last week.
Colson, an All-American and Butkus Award Watch List member, recorded three tackles for loss in about a half of game play and helped lead Ravenwood to a 48-0 blowout win over Franklin (Tenn.) Centennial.
On the flip side of the coin, IMG Academy, which will open its season on Sept. 4, has two Michigan commits on its roster in Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy and Rivals250 offensive lineman Greg Crippen.
Crippen was a leader at the center position for IMG Academy last season. IMG Academy finished with a 9-1 record and a No. 8 ranking nationally, per MaxPreps.
McCarthy transferred into IMG Academy from La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy this offseason amid speculation that Illinois would cancel fall football — the state eventually did.
McCarthy, the No. 30 overall prospect in the country, passed for 2,820 yards and 34 touchdowns last season en route to guiding Nazareth Academy to a state title appearance. McCarthy is expected to put up even bigger numbers at IMG Academy.
After all, the IMG Academy roster is loaded with top Michigan targets in the 2022 recruiting class.
The Wolverines have offered half a dozen prospects for next cycle, including four-star offensive lineman Dayne Shor, four-star running back Kaytron Allen and four-star offensive tackle Tyler Booker.
On the defensive side of the ball, Michigan has extended scholarships to four-star safety Daylen Everette, three-star safety Trevon Howard and three-star defensive tackle Nick James.
There are no underclassmen with Michigan offers on the Ravenwood roster, but the Wolverines are evaluating rising 2022 cornerback Myles Pollard.
The Wolverine will be in Nashville to cover the game and bring you plenty of reports and analysis from the highly anticipated contest.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook