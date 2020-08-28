National powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy will travel down to Nashville to face local juggernaut Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood on Sept. 25. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN and will feature a trio of Michigan commits and several top underclassmen targets. Ravenwood is home to Rivals100 Michigan linebacker commit Junior Colson, who got off to a fantastic start to his senior season last week.

Colson, an All-American and Butkus Award Watch List member, recorded three tackles for loss in about a half of game play and helped lead Ravenwood to a 48-0 blowout win over Franklin (Tenn.) Centennial. On the flip side of the coin, IMG Academy, which will open its season on Sept. 4, has two Michigan commits on its roster in Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy and Rivals250 offensive lineman Greg Crippen. Crippen was a leader at the center position for IMG Academy last season. IMG Academy finished with a 9-1 record and a No. 8 ranking nationally, per MaxPreps. McCarthy transferred into IMG Academy from La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy this offseason amid speculation that Illinois would cancel fall football — the state eventually did. McCarthy, the No. 30 overall prospect in the country, passed for 2,820 yards and 34 touchdowns last season en route to guiding Nazareth Academy to a state title appearance. McCarthy is expected to put up even bigger numbers at IMG Academy.