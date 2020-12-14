Tristan Bounds is ready to put pen to paper.

The four-star offensive lineman out of Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall committed to Michigan in June and has been solid ever since. One of the more vocal prospects in the class, Bounds is excited to ink with the Wolverines on National Signing Day this week.

“I was never a big fan of recruiting as a whole,” Bounds said. “When I committed, it slowed down. I’m excited to put pen to paper and make it a done deal. I enroll 30 days after that. I’m super excited to get to school and just start rolling.”