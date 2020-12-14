Tristan Bounds On Signing Day, Virtual In-Home, Recruiting Donovan Edwards
Tristan Bounds is ready to put pen to paper.
The four-star offensive lineman out of Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall committed to Michigan in June and has been solid ever since. One of the more vocal prospects in the class, Bounds is excited to ink with the Wolverines on National Signing Day this week.
“I was never a big fan of recruiting as a whole,” Bounds said. “When I committed, it slowed down. I’m excited to put pen to paper and make it a done deal. I enroll 30 days after that. I’m super excited to get to school and just start rolling.”
Over the weekend, Bounds had an opportunity to have one last conversation with his future coaches as an unsigned recruit.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive line coach Ed Warrinner, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and Director of Recruiting Matty Dudek all jumped on a Zoom call and conducted a ‘virtual in-home visit.’ The group covered an array of topics, and Bounds now feels more confident than ever in his commitment.
