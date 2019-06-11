Tuesday Thoughts: John Beilein Shares His Lasting U-M Memory
Former Michigan head coach John Beilein is gone, but he won't soon be forgotten. He'll take several great memories with him from his dozen years in Ann Arbor, but there's one thing that stands out ... and it probably isn't what many think.
There were Big Ten championships, Big Ten Tournament titles, Final Fours and even a pair of National Championship games, but what stood out in the days after he left was a Thursday night in March.
“Man," he said when asked of his lasting memory. "I’ll tell you what … in our final home game this past year when we beat Nebraska really badly and having [departing wing] Charles Matthews take the microphone, and I saw the pride he had of being truly a Michigan guy through thick and thin. It was a Thursday night, it was packed …
