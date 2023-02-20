Twenty-seven turnovers doom Michigan in 74-61 loss to Ohio State
Big Ten seeding was on the line Monday night as fifth place Michigan welcomed fourth place Ohio State to the Crisler Center for one of the biggest games of the season. When the two teams met in Columbus back in December, the Wolverines struggled with Ohio State's pesky full-court press, and it was much of the same again on Monday night.
Michigan turned the ball over 27 times, and although Leigha Brown scored 36 points, the Wolverines came up short.
Kim Barnes Arico's team came out hot. Michigan put together a 10-2 run to open the game, forcing Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff to call a timeout. McGuff did a good job of rallying his players, though, because the Buckeyes went on an ensuing 14-4 run to take the lead over Michigan.
Unfortunately for Michigan, the 10-2 advantage to open the game was the only advantage it would have on the night. Ohio State had Michigan's number the rest of the game, and the Wolverines fell to the Buckeyes, 74-61.
Michigan is now 0-6 on the season against the Big Ten's top four teams — Indiana, Iowa, Maryland and Ohio State. The Wolverines are now eliminated from double-bye contention in the Big Ten Tournament.
The Wolverines could have controlled their own destiny for a top four finish, but the loss sets them back in that regard. Michigan will have to win four games in four days next weekend in order to win the conference tournament.
Only Rutgers (home) and Wisconsin (away) remain on Michigan's schedule, before the Big Ten Tournament begins next week.
Michigan will host Rutgers at 7 p.m. on Thursday night. The contest is set to air on B1G+.
