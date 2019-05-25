With three-star defensive end Braiden McGregor committing to Michigan Friday night, here's a look at Twitter to see the best reactions to the news:

Brick by Brick Baby! Future is Bright! #FitFirst #GoBlue #whosnext

BOOM!! YESSIR!! 👀〽️So Excited to get one the best players in the COUNTRY to stay HOME! That feeling when a true DUUDDEE joins the family!! #GoBlue 🔵〽️ pic.twitter.com/X0j3HnSVSM

@BraidenMcgregor 😳 congrats my man! Stoked to have you. #GoBlue

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook