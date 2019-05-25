Twitter Reacts To Braiden McGregor Committing To Michigan
With three-star defensive end Braiden McGregor committing to Michigan Friday night, here's a look at Twitter to see the best reactions to the news:
Feels great waking up a Wolverine!! #GOBLUE 〽️— Braiden McGregor (@BraidenMcgregor) May 25, 2019
@CoachJim4UM Go Blue!! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/uQY7C1hPZI— Braiden McGregor (@BraidenMcgregor) May 25, 2019
Brick by Brick Baby! Future is Bright! #FitFirst #GoBlue #whosnext— Shaun Nua (@CoachNua) May 24, 2019
BOOM!! YESSIR!! 👀〽️So Excited to get one the best players in the COUNTRY to stay HOME! That feeling when a true DUUDDEE joins the family!! #GoBlue 🔵〽️ pic.twitter.com/X0j3HnSVSM— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) May 24, 2019
May 24, 2019
#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8bp7uFocOK— Mike McCray II (@CoachMcCray9) May 24, 2019
@BraidenMcgregor Congrats brother!!!! GO BLUE!!〽️— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) May 24, 2019
Go Blue😊— Christopher Hinton (@Thechrishinton) May 24, 2019
〽️〽️〽️— Cornell Wheeler ¹ᵏ (@CWheeler__) May 24, 2019
@BraidenMcgregor 😳 congrats my man! Stoked to have you. #GoBlue— Cade McNamara (@Cademac_12) May 24, 2019
IT’S ON 〽️— Andre Seldon Jr. (@AndreSeldonjr) May 24, 2019
No words needed 😉 pic.twitter.com/lF2VpSuVVy— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 24, 2019
May 24, 2019
Goooooooo Blue 〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️!!!!!— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) May 24, 2019
A Dude! A 〽️ICHIGAN DUDE! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/UdxOByz1Wp
MOOD #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/xtpYPjKjPv— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) May 24, 2019
Here we come...— Sean Magee (@UMichMagee) May 24, 2019
〽️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MjMUAf91UY
〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️— Micah Mazzccua (@MicahMazzccua) May 24, 2019
