 Two-A-Days Tour: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Scoop On Top In-State Prospects
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-10 18:32:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Two-A-Days Tour: Michigan Recruiting Scoop On Top In-State Prospects

Four-star athlete Dillon Tatum holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Four-star athlete Dillon Tatum holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares the latest on several top in-state Michigan recruiting targets from his time on the road.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}