 Two-A-Days Tour Notebook: Thoughts On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commits In Southeast
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-14 18:58:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Two-A-Days Tour Notebook: Thoughts On Michigan Commits In Southeast

Georgia tight end Marlin Klein is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting
Georgia tight end Marlin Klein is committed to Michigan
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his thoughts on a pair of Michigan commits from his time in the Southeast this week.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}