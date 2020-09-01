Recruiting coordinator Matt Dudek tweeted last night how excited he was for the clock to strike midnight, calling Aug. 31 "one of his favorite nights of the year."

September 1 marked the first day collegiate staffers were allowed to reach out to class of 2022 prospects, and the Michigan Wolverines' football coaching staff took full advantage.

One of my favorite nights of the year...next class up, 2022s, every time zone, sleep is for the weak #TeamAllNight #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HV7hXgkCAA

Dudek had a busy night, tweeting out once again at 1:33 AM that his phone was glitching because he had "so many good messages coming back and forth."

So many good messages coming back and forth my phone is actually glitching...love it, keep it coming guys!!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BZYdbDw9HP

The Michigan coaching staff reached out to five outstanding prospects, in particular, in the 2022 class last night/this morning, in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star cornerback Domani Jackson, Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star quarterback Ty Simpson, Owensboro (Ky.) High four-star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, Playa Del Ray (Calif.) St. Bernard four-star athlete Larry Turner-Gooden and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star offensive tackle Dayne Shor, all of whom are rated inside the top-120 nationally.

Jackson is rated as the No. 2 player in the nation and has referred to Michigan as his dream school before, while Simpson is tabbed as the No. 32 overall player nationally. Wimsatt is ranked as the No. 50 player in 2022 and the best dual-threat quarterback, while Turner-Gooden checks in close behind at No. 62 nationally.

Shor, meanwhile, is the No. 117 player in the country, and is teammates at IMG Academy with two Michigan 2021 commits in four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy and offensive guard Greg Crippen.

Below is a closer look at the graphics that several of the 2022 prospects received from Michigan both last night and this morning.