Two Michigan commits in latest Rivals250 update

Rivals recently updated their Rivals250 list and Michigan has two commits in the group.

LB Raylen Wilson appears at #119 on the list, down 5 spots from the previous ranking. He did improve at his position and in the state of Florida where he is now 5th and 20th respectively.

Wilson committed to Wolverines in December of 2021, but Michigan is still working hard to keep the speeding linebacker in the fold. Wilson recently visited Georgia and will head to Florida June 10. He returns to Ann Arbor for a visit the following weekend June 17.