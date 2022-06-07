Two Michigan commits in latest Rivals250 update
Rivals recently updated their Rivals250 list and Michigan has two commits in the group.
ILB Raylen Wilson
LB Raylen Wilson appears at #119 on the list, down 5 spots from the previous ranking. He did improve at his position and in the state of Florida where he is now 5th and 20th respectively.
Wilson committed to Wolverines in December of 2021, but Michigan is still working hard to keep the speeding linebacker in the fold. Wilson recently visited Georgia and will head to Florida June 10. He returns to Ann Arbor for a visit the following weekend June 17.
RB Cole Cabana
RB Cole Cabana is at #206 on the list, down 38 spots. Cabana also saw a rise at position and in state, where he is now the 6th RB and 2nd highest ranked player in the state of Michigan behind Wolverines target, QB Dante Moore.
Cabana committed back in February and specifically cited Michigan RB coach Mike Hart as his reason for choosing the Wolverines over Michigan State. The all-purpose back is known for his speed and is a track star at Dexter. With Cabana right down the road, he could be on campus often this fall.