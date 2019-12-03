Rivals.com released its new Top 100 national rankings for the 2020 recruiting class on Tuesday. Three Michigan commits are on the list, including Baltimore St. Frances running back Blake Corum, who made a huge jump from No. 136 to No. 67. Corum was sensational as a senior, leading St. Frances to an 11-1 record and a No. 4 national ranking, per MaxPreps. St. Frances plays a true national schedule, and Corum put his talents on display against some of the best high school teams in the nation.

Corum committed to Michigan in June over offers from Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, USC and several other major programs. He visited Michigan last month and is solid with the Wolverines. A four-star recruit, Corum is one of four prospects from St. Frances committed to Michigan this cycle. Linebackers Osman Savage and Nikhai Hill-Green and offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua round out the quartet.

Corum wasn’t the only Michigan commit to leap into the new Rivals100 rankings. Four-star Milton (Mass.) Academy linebacker Kalel Mullings moved up from No. 108 to No. 91 after a dominant senior season that him earn New England Independent School League MVP honors. An All-American Bowl selection, Mullings played running back, wide receiver, linebacker and also returned kicks and punts for his high school team. Michigan is recruiting Milton as a Mike linebacker. Mullings picked Michigan in June over offers from Clemson, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford and a number of other top programs. He visited Michigan over the weekend and is solid.