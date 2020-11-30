The 2020 high school Butkus Award, which is given annually to the nation's best linebacker, released its semifinalists this week. Michigan had a pair of commits make the group of 16 in Rivals100 prospects Junior Colson and Branden Jennings.

Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson is committed to Michigan. (The Wolverine)

Jennings is Michigan’s most recent commit this cycle. He originally gave Florida State a verbal pledge back in February but eventually flipped to Michigan last month. He also held offers from Clemson, Miami, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas and a slew of other major programs. Jennings recorded 113 tackles, including 19 for loss, 12 sacks and one forced fumble as a senior and helped lead Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood to an appearance in the third round of the Florida state playoffs.

At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Jennings is ranked as the No. 4 inside linebacker and No. 52 overall prospect nationally, per Rivals.com. Colson committed to Michigan in May over offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and a number of other major programs. Despite missing time with a minor injury, finished his senior season with 101 tackles and seven sacks en route to leading Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood to the second round of the Tennessee state playoffs.