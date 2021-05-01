Michigan Wolverines football saw eight of its 11 draft-eligible players be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, but two more — tight end Nick Eubanks and defensive lineman Carlo Kemp —have signed with teams in the league. Kicker Quinn Nordin has not yet been nabbed by a club, but it's fair to assume that he will at some point soon. Eubanks signed with the Dallas Cowboys, where former teammate (and tight end) Sean McKeon, who went the undrafted route last year, plays for, while Kemp will stay in the midwest with the Green Bay Packers. RELATED: The Baltimore Ravens Draft Ben Mason With The Final Pick Of The 5th Round RELATED: Kwity Paye's 'Talent And Character' Made Drafting Him 'Easy' For The Colts

Eubanks saw himself have more and more of a role with Michigan each season as a part of the program. He appeared in just one game in 2016, which was a redshirt year, then he saw action in four contests in 2017, notching two catches for 61 yards, before an injury ended his season. As a redshirt sophomore in 2018, the 6-5, 256-pound Plantation, Fla., native appeared in all 13 games with four starts, posting eight receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown. The 2019 season was Eubanks' breakout campaign, where he played in all 13 games (10 starts), and registered 25 catches for 234 yards and four touchdowns, continuing his connection with quarterback Shea Patterson. He decided to come back for his fifth-year senior season — Kemp did the same — in 2020, but he was banged up to begin the year, missing a season-opening win at Minnesota. He played in the final five tilts of the year and started in four of them, putting up 10 catches for 117 yards with a touchdown as the most productive tight end on the team. Eubanks should be able to compete for a roster spot due to his athleticism and route-running ability, though a knock on him during his Michigan career was his lapses blocking.

