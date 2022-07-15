Two Wolverines named Sporting News preseason All-Americans

Two Michigan Wolverines have been named frequently this year and with the Sporting News All-American list released today, the recognition continues for K Jake Moody and C Olu Oluwatimi .

It's summer which means it's preseason honors and watch list season.

Moody was given first-team recognition while Oluwatimi was listed with the second team.



Oluwatimi received second-team All American awards in 2021 as was a Rimington Trophy finalist, an award given to the nation's best center.

Moody was an All-B1G and a consensus All-American in 2021. He was also Michigan's first Lou Groza Award winner, an award given to the nation's best kicker.

Here's what Sporting News had to say about Moody;

Moody was a second-team SN All-American last season. He hit 92% of his field goals and was perfect inside 40 yards and on extra points for the Wolverines. Moody hasn't missed an extra point in four seasons and is a reliable fifth-year option for Michigan.