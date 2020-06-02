Tyler McLaurin's Mobility At LB Is His Biggest Asset, Per An Opposing Coach
May was a busy month for the Michigan Wolverines’ football program on the recruiting trail, with head coach Jim Harbaugh receiving commitments from five different prospects during the 31-day span.
Bolingbrook (Ill.) High three-star outside linebacker Tyler McLaurin kicked off the action on May 9, pledging to the Maize and Blue after playing his junior year of high school just 40 minutes southwest of Chicago in northeast Illinois.
“First of all, he’s a very big kid who moves incredibly well sideline to sideline,” Lockport head coach George Czart noted, whose Porters squad fell to McLaurin and Bolingbrook last year, 29-14, on Oct. 4.
“He was also good in pass coverage and takes very good angles to the football. McLaurin’s overall mobility was the thing that impressed me most about him.
“As I watched more of his film from last year, I saw that he played some defensive end for them as well, in addition to middle linebacker. His movement skills make him such a gifted athlete, and I saw him run down guys from behind on film.
"McLaurin gets to the sideline quickly on tosses, screens and option plays.
