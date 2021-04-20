It’s been more than a month since Michigan landed five-star cornerback Will Johnson and four-star wide receiver Tay’Shawn Trent, During this commitment drought, the Wolverines lost a verbal pledge from four-star safety Taylor Groves and appeared to be stagnant on the trail despite some major recruiting-centric staff shakeups this offseason. Then Tyler Morris came along.

The Rivals100 wide receiver from La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy was looking to visit Florida, Michigan and Notre Dame in June before making a decision later in the summer. Instead, Morris pulled a surprise and picked the Wolverines on Tuesday. Just when it looked like momentum was lost, Michigan found a way to get it back in the best way possible. Morris was one of U-M’s top overall targets this cycle and considered a must-land for Jim Harbaugh and his staff. Just a couple of weeks ago, fans seemed up in arms with Michigan’s laid-back approach to recruiting Morris. Rival Notre Dame was making a strong push and locked in his first summer official visit. Even a FutureCast pick went in for the Irish to land Morris. Still, Michigan continued to remain calm, cool and collective. Morris, who is a very personal kid and not a fan of the attention of the recruiting process, has always appreciated this approach. And when it came down to decision day, Michigan landed a Jake Paul right hook that sent Notre Dame down to the canvas.