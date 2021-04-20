Tyler Morris Commitment Builds Moment, Sets Stage For Key Chicago Battles
It’s been more than a month since Michigan landed five-star cornerback Will Johnson and four-star wide receiver Tay’Shawn Trent,
During this commitment drought, the Wolverines lost a verbal pledge from four-star safety Taylor Groves and appeared to be stagnant on the trail despite some major recruiting-centric staff shakeups this offseason.
Then Tyler Morris came along.
The Rivals100 wide receiver from La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy was looking to visit Florida, Michigan and Notre Dame in June before making a decision later in the summer. Instead, Morris pulled a surprise and picked the Wolverines on Tuesday.
Just when it looked like momentum was lost, Michigan found a way to get it back in the best way possible. Morris was one of U-M’s top overall targets this cycle and considered a must-land for Jim Harbaugh and his staff.
Just a couple of weeks ago, fans seemed up in arms with Michigan’s laid-back approach to recruiting Morris. Rival Notre Dame was making a strong push and locked in his first summer official visit. Even a FutureCast pick went in for the Irish to land Morris.
Still, Michigan continued to remain calm, cool and collective. Morris, who is a very personal kid and not a fan of the attention of the recruiting process, has always appreciated this approach.
And when it came down to decision day, Michigan landed a Jake Paul right hook that sent Notre Dame down to the canvas.
Michigan has a chance to do the same with Rivals250 linebacker Sebastian Cheeks, who is considered a Notre Dame lean but has always loved Michigan and is looking to officially visit this summer. Cheeks and Morris spent some time working out together in the offseason, and Morris is sure to recruit him to Ann Arbor.
Morris will also do the same with Rivals100 athlete Kaleb Brown. The two played club 7v7 together with Midwest Boom and have talked about playing with each other at the next level in the past. Brown is very high on Ohio State and Notre Dame early on, but he doesn’t plan on making a decision until January at the All-American Bowl, and Michigan has been a constant.
Michigan has had plenty of success in Chicagoland as of late, landing Rivals250 wide receiver AJ Henning, Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy and now, Morris in consecutive cycles.
Brown and Cheeks are the two big fish left in the Windy City, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them join the blue line to Ann Arbor when it’s all said and done. Yes, they may be trending elsewhere early on, but those in the recruiting world are quickly learning not to pick against Michigan in Chicagoland.
With official visits coming up and Morris onboard, the drought is officially over. Michigan is ready to roll.
