ago football Edit

Tyler Morris now a "complete receiver"

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Last season Michigan had to replace Ronnie Bell at wide receiver. One player who drew the most comparisons was Tyler Morris. It's hard to not see Bell when you look at Morris, similar size and with Morris now wearing the #8.

Now with the Wolverines looking to replace Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson, attention once again turns to Morris and whether he can take the leap and become the next WR1.

When it comes to those Bell comparisons, wide receiver coach Ron Bellamy says Morris has implemented the things he learned from Bell into his own game.

"I think Tyler had an opportunity to play with Ronnie for a year and model a lot of things that he does off Ronnie's game," Bellamy said in a media appearance Thursday.

"The movement skills, in and out of breaks, his ability to go track the ball and high-point it. His ability in the run game, he shows up. He's physical, you can move him around. Pretty much a cerebral player. Tyler is having a phenomenal camp and he does give off Ronnie vibes at times."

When it comes to Morris' potential, and comparing to Bell, Bellamy says Morris ceiling is that high if not higher.

"He could be on that level. Tyler is going to be a very productive receiver here at Michigan. He's one that could do it all, he doesn't have any limitations. He's not the guy that's just like, oh, he can move the chains, he can stretch the field vertically, intermediate routes. You can put him on screens. You can do everything with Tyler. He's really morphed himself into being a complete receiver."

