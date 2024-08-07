While word of Michigan's starting quarterback likely won't be official until the Wolverines' season-opener against Fresno State, there are some hints as to how the quarterbacks are improving during fall camp.

It appears, so far, that Alex Orji is having a strong start to camp and the improvements he has made in his game have been noticeable from his teammates.

According to wide receiver Tyler Morris, Orji's game has improved since the spring thanks to paying attention to the minute details.

"I think he's just a lot more detailed," Morris said. "Definitely made a lot of great throws this fall. I think every day has been growing for him, continuing to do it and work on areas of his game where he might have been struggling with before. Also, keeping strong in the areas he was (getting better)."

Are the little details enough to make a difference in his game?

Morris certainly seems to think so.

"For sure," Morris said. "There's some throws that he's made that have been amazing. I think he's picked up his consistency, for sure. I think that was the biggest thing he had to work on."