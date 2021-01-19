The Michigan Wolverines basketball’s 87-63 destruction of Maryland tonight was a statement game. No, the Terrapins aren’t anything special this year (8-7 overall and 2-6 in league play), but U-M bouncing back the way it did following Saturday’s 75-57 loss at Minnesota showed an incredible amount of mental toughness and grit. Clubs will oftentimes fall into a rut or a slump following an ugly loss like the one Michigan suffered in Minneapolis, but not Juwan Howard’s crew. They came out tonight with their foot on the gas from the second the game started, grabbing a 17-3 lead before Maryland even knew what hit it.

Michigan Wolverines basketball F Isaiah Livers is 6-7. (USA Today Sports Images)

“Guys were locked in and focused, and it was a carry over from that loss,” senior forward Isaiah Livers exclaimed in the postgame. “This was a great chance to bounce back and we play very well at home, but we knew it’d be a fight. “We knew those first four minutes would determine the game, and we did great during that time.” “It was about playing our game and not letting others take us out of it, and that’s what Coach preached,” fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith added. “You learn from every mistake you make and you grow from it. “We learned from the loss and showed that tonight. We never plan on losing, but it happens and we knew this was a bounce back game. Maryland was going to come out with a vengeance after we beat them [Dec. 31 in College Park], and we figured we’d be in for a dogfight.” Three-point shooting was the main reason Michigan was able to blow the game open from an early standpoint, with the club finishing a red-hot 12-of-24 from behind the arc. Livers led the way by going four-of-five from deep, while Smith finished close behind with an impressive three-of-five mark. All of this came just one game after U-M only hit six of its 22 three-pointers Saturday at Minnesota. “We just shot well and they went in, and we had confidence,” Smith explained. “We knew Maryland would double-team and we practiced for it, and shot shots we always hit in practice — they fell today.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!