U-M Commit Davonte Miles On Status, Scheme Fit, Camping In Front Of Staff

Davonte Miles is hard at work this offseason.

The three-star 2022 Michigan defensive line commit out of River Rouge (Mich.) High has been taking part in track, playing AAU basketball and also going through football workouts throughout the spring.

“It’s going good,” Miles said. “I’m getting in shape. I’m getting better. I feel it. I look better. I’m at about 6-foot-5 1/2, 265-270. I’ve been working on my speed rush and my finesse game.”