The primary matchup most were talking about heading into tonight’s Michigan Wolverines basketball game was Iowa Hawkeye senior center Luka Garza versus U-M freshman center Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson more than held his own against the 6-11 big man, holding Garza to 16 points and four rebounds … on 6-of-19 shooting. Garza had been averaging 24.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest entering the evening.

Michigan Wolverines basketball's next game will be Saturday at Indiana at noon. (USA Today Sports Images)

“[Assistant] Coach Jaaron [Simmons] did a good job with the scout,” Dickinson revealed after Michigan’s 79-57 win at Crisler Center. “He does the hard work. Every game is a big game in the Big Ten and I knew I’d have a tough matchup on my hands. “I did the best I could to take on the one-on-one challenge. Garza will likely be the player of the year in the Big Ten and in the country, so I just did my best to hold my own against him. “It was determination and competitiveness — I strive to be one of the most competitive players. I get that from my teammates — they’re the fiercest of competitors.” One of the primary reasons Michigan has been so successful this season is due to the balance it possesses, and that was on full display once again tonight. Sophomore guard Franz Wagner finished as the game’s leading scorer with 21 points, though senior forward Isaiah Livers compiled 16 points and Dickinson 14, while senior guards Eli Brooks and Chaundee Brown each chipped in seven. The 21-point outburst was Wagner’s highest-scoring game of the year, with the 6-9 guard hitting nine of his 12 shots. “I just try to stay aggressive,” he explained in the postgame. “Coach [Juwan Howard] ran a couple plays for me and that provided confidence. I try to read the game and be aggressive, and do what I work on every day.” Wagner was the catalyst during a Michigan second half run that saw the Wolverines outscore the Hawkeyes 47-28 during the game’s final 20 minutes. The sophomore scored 13 of his points and connected on six of his seven shots after the intermission, helping U-M blow the game wide open. “Franz came out of nowhere and nobody wanted to stop him,” Livers exclaimed in the postgame presser. “When he sees a gap, he’ll drive it and can easily wrap around and has great touch.

