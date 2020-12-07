 The Michigan Wolverines' hockey team will next host Minnesota in a huge midweek showdown.
2020-12-07

U-M Looking To Respond From PSU Split, Hosts Big Ten-Leading Minnesota Next

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
The excitement from the 4-0 start the Michigan Wolverines' hockey team got off to has faded a bit over the past week or two, with the Maize and Blue getting swept at Notre Dame Nov. 27-28 before splitting a two-game series at Penn State late last week.

U-M's overall record now sits at 5-3, with the club residing in third place in the Big Ten (behind Minnesota and Wisconsin, respectively). Michigan's series at Penn State began with a 3-1 triumph Dec. 2, with junior goaltender Strauss Mann's 38 saves playing a large factor in the victory.

Michigan Wolverines hockey
Michigan Wolverines hockey will next host Minnesota this week. (Lon Horwedel)

Junior forward Nolan Moyle got the Maize and Blue on the board first, converting a goal 4:10 into the matchup to put U-M up 1-0. Junior forward Garrett Van Wyhe and freshman defenseman Jacob Truscott tallied assists on the play.

Michigan expanded its lead to 2-0 when senior forward Michael Pastujov scored at the 7:21 mark of the middle period, shimmying around a diving Penn State goaltender before cashing in on the open cage.

The Nittany Lions inched closer with a goal with nine minutes remaining, trimming U-M's lead to 2-1. Freshman forward Matty Beniers helped ice things though with an empty-net goal from the neutral zone to put U-M up 3-1 with just 1:42 left in regulation.

"Goaltending, goaltending, goaltending, goaltending," head coach Mel Pearson exclaimed when asked how U-M came away with the victory. "We took advantage of a couple chances we had early.

"We started on time, got the lead and then played with a lead. It's hard when you have to play catch up."

Michigan couldn't carry its momentum of the 3-1 victory into the second game the following night, however, falling 9-5 in a high-scoring affair. The offensive outburst set the tone early, with the two teams scoring three goals in the opening 2:44.

The Nittany Lions tallied the first two, before junior defenseman Nick Blankenburg got the Wolverines on the board to make the score 2-1. A second goal from the junior defenseman saw the game tied up at 2-2 at the end of 20 minutes.

U-M actually held leads of 3-2 and then 4-3 at 5:18 of the middle frame, but Penn State went on top 6-4 at the 11:17 mark of the second period. Mann was pulled after this, with freshman goaltender Erik Portillo making his debut in net.

Freshman forward Brendan Brisson registered a goal to cut Penn State's edge to 7-5, but the Nittany Lions responded with two goals in the final 1:44 to seal their 9-5 victory.

"We have to be a lot more disciplined," Blankenburg said after the loss. "We have to play a team game, and that starts in our D-zone. Playing as a team is the most important thing.

"We can't cheat for offense and just have to do things more simple — not doing things individually, but as a team. It's about being patient with the game."

Michigan Hockey Three Stars of the Penn State Series

• Junior goaltender Strauss Mann — Though he struggled in the 9-5 loss in State College, Mann put on a clinic in the 3-1 win over the Nittany Lions; he tallied a season-high 38 saves on 39 shots faced.

Junior defenseman Nick Blankenburg — He was one of the key cogs in the offensive outburst in the series finale at Penn State, scoring two goals and adding an assist for an impressive three-point night.

Freshman goaltender Erik Portillo — He made his collegiate debut in relief of Mann in Thursday's 9-5 loss at Penn State, stopping 15 of 17 shots over 28:39.

Michigan Hockey Quote of the Week

“I give our team credit. There were some good things there. We battled back from being down 2-0 and having to kill a five-minute major right off the bat. We kept playing and finally got a lead at 4-3. Penalties were our undoing tonight.”
— Head coach Mel Pearson, discussing some positive aspects from U-M's 9-5 loss at Penn State last Thursday

Up Next for Michigan Hockey

Michigan will next host Minnesota in Ann Arbor Dec. 8-9, with Tuesday's game beginning at 8:30 and Wednesday's at 6:30. The two matchups will serve as a stiff test for the Maize and Blue, with the Golden Gophers having gotten off to a hot 6-0 start.

Each of the six other conference members have at least three losses.

Big Ten Standings

---

{{ article.author_name }}