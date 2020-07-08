Giovanni El-Hadi has been hard at work this offseason.

The Rivals100 Michigan offensive line commit from Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson added some good weight while training at home during the pandemic and is now back with his high school team for summer conditioning.

“With the coronavirus, it’s been a little slow because I couldn’t go to the gym,” El-Hadi said. “But I worked around it. I got some weights at my house and worked out there. I gained some good weight not bad weight. I stayed conditioning and worked on my craft. It feels great to be back with the team.”