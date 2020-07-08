U-M OL Commit Giovanni El-Hadi On Class Bond, Recruiting Top Targets, More
Giovanni El-Hadi has been hard at work this offseason.
The Rivals100 Michigan offensive line commit from Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson added some good weight while training at home during the pandemic and is now back with his high school team for summer conditioning.
“With the coronavirus, it’s been a little slow because I couldn’t go to the gym,” El-Hadi said. “But I worked around it. I got some weights at my house and worked out there. I gained some good weight not bad weight. I stayed conditioning and worked on my craft. It feels great to be back with the team.”
El-Hadi committed to Michigan over offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Penn State, Purdue and others way back in March of last year. In fact, El-Hadi was the first member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.
Since then, El-Hadi has remained completely solid and is a big vocal leader for the Wolverines on the trail.
