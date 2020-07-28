EJ: Man, you looked good today. Talk about the strength training you’ve been doing over the last few weeks?

TB: It’s been huge for me. Pat (Reeves) is great. I’ve been working out with him for two weeks now. Working out with (Clemson commit) Ryan Linthicum and (Maryland commit) Demeioun Robinson has been good, too. Having people around you that are at a high level and are pushing you and making you better has been huge for me. I’m floating right around 290 right now.

EJ: What weight do you want to be at once you get to Michigan?

TB: I don’t have a weight goal, per se. I just want to continue to get stronger and leaner, so they can put the weight on me they way they want when I get there. I just want to be as strong as possible. But probably around 300. If I keep progressing the way I have, I’ll probably be over that weight barrier by that point.