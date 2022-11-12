It appears that we are one step closer to finding out what the University of Michigan police plan to do with the evidence from the Michigan Stadium tunnel assault that took place after the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29.

According to the Detroit Free Press' David Jesse, U-M police released a statement that said that the department has sent the findings from the case on to the prosecutor for review.

Jesse tweeted out the statement that was released shortly after the Wolverines' win over Nebraska on Saturday.