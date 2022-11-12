U-M police finalize tunnel assault investigation, sent to prosecutors
It appears that we are one step closer to finding out what the University of Michigan police plan to do with the evidence from the Michigan Stadium tunnel assault that took place after the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29.
According to the Detroit Free Press' David Jesse, U-M police released a statement that said that the department has sent the findings from the case on to the prosecutor for review.
Jesse tweeted out the statement that was released shortly after the Wolverines' win over Nebraska on Saturday.
"This is an update to the investigation into the incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the football game against Michigan State University on October 29th," the statement reads. "In collaboration with our law enforcement partners and Michigan State University, UMPD has thoroughly investigated what occurred. The case has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
"We understand and appreciate your interest in this unfortunate and unusual incident. Consistent with our commitment to transparency and due process, we will not share further information pending the prosecutors office review."
