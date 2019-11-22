Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh has often been criticized for the way his clubs have performed on the road since he took over prior to the 2015 season, with his Maize and Blue squads compiling a 14-9 road record during his time on the job (since 2015). While some of the criticisms have certainly been warranted, others have not.

The Michigan Wolverines' last football win in South Bend occurred in 2010 under Rich Rodriguez, 28-24. (USA Today Sports Images)

Even though Harbaugh's teams have had a hard time picking up big wins on the road (just one over an AP top-25 team, occurring at No. 24 Michigan State last year), one positive is that they've done a nice job of consistently taking down the road opponents they've been expected to beat in recent years. While there are no moral victories at a place like Michigan, the masses will hopefully be calmed a bit when presented with the following statistic: In U-M's last seven road losses (dating back to the 2016 double-overtime setback at Ohio State), the winning team in each of those games has posted a combined home record of 46-0 in those respective seasons.

Michigan's Last Seven Road Losses (Dating Back to 2016) Date Game Result Opponent's Home Record Opponent's Final Record Nov. 26, 2016 @ (No. 2) Ohio State L, 30-27 7-0 11-2 Oct. 21, 2017 @ (No. 2) Penn State L, 42-13 7-0 11-2 Nov. 18, 2017 @ (No. 5) Wisconsin L, 24-10 7-0 13-1 Sept. 1, 2018 @ (No. 12) Notre Dame L, 24-17 6-0 12-1 Nov. 24, 2018 @ (No. 10) Ohio State L, 62-39 7-0 13-1 Sept. 21, 2019 @ (No. 13) Wisconsin L, 35-14 6-0* 8-2* Oct. 19, 2019 @ (No. 7) Penn State L, 28-21 6-0* 9-1*