U-M's offensive line readies to shoulder the burden of UGA's elite defense

Georgia's front seven has had about as much ink spilled on them as any unit Michigan has faced this year save perhaps Ohio State's receivers, and it's for good reason. Georgia has allowed 2.6 yards per rush and 81.7 rushing yards per game this season, and it isn't due to small sample size; teams have run the ball 408 times this season, an average of 31.4 carries per game. They've also only allowed three rushing touchdowns all season.

The Bulldogs have faced two rushing offenses that Pro Football Focus grades among the top 10 nationally, and those two data points aren't enough to prove conclusively what Michigan can expect Friday night. Against Tennessee (PFF's #10 rushing attack), Georgia allowed 96 sack-adjusted rushing yards on 36 attempts for a cool 2.7 yards per carry. Against Florida (tied for PFF's #2 rushing attack), Georgia allowed 173 sack-adjusted rushing yards on 39 attempts for an average of 4.4 yards per carry.

"Yeah, we're well aware that especially their front in their box is very talented, but I think the heart and soul of our offense is our O-line, and I think if anyone in the country is going to block them, it's going to be our dudes," Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara said during today's Orange Bowl media day. "I think we size up well to them, and I think obviously they'll be a good challenge, but we're looking forward to it."

Linebacker Josh Ross agreed with McNamara; if you're looking for what makes this team tick, it's the five guys up front who nicknamed themselves "the hogs."

"Our offensive line is the heartbeat of this team, and just kind of sums up what our team is about. You just see a group of guys, and it's not only on the field, it's off the field, together everywhere they go, eating food together in the dining halls, literally in the hot tubs together every time in the morning, contrasting together, and you see them go out on the field and you see how well they work together, and not only how well they work together but how tenacious they are and how physical they are," Ross said.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson agreed with Ross' thoughts, then added, "especially with the offense that we run with a lot of gap scheme run game, if your offensive line isn't elite, it's hard for you to succeed. When we were just watching them on the sideline, it's always just so much fun watching them on the sideline and just chewing clock, running that ball, and you can really see -- I think you can really see their chemistry on the field, too."

The challenge for the offensive line is daunting. Georgia is PFF's third-ranked rush defense (91.5 overall), and their ability to create pressure is remarkable; Georgia has nine players who have created double-digit pressures this season, and all are part of their front seven.

Even so, Michigan fared well against PFF's fourth-ranked rush defense (Wisconsin), and right tackle Andrew Stuber said something that indicates the long layoff between the Big Ten championship game and the College Football Playoff semifinal might work to Michigan's advantage.

"We've had a lot of time to dissect and deconstruct what it is they do," he said. "They're really well-coached, they play hard, they rotate a lot, they have some great schemes, some great fronts, some great movement, but at the end of the day it's something that we focus on ourselves.

"I think Cade said it before, the offensive line is the heartbeat of this team, so we take that on our shoulders every day to start moving the ball, moving the line of scrimmage, and so it really starts with us. They're a great front, but we just have to play Michigan football, play our game, play what has gotten us here right now, and I think we'll do just fine."

The speed and strength of Georgia's defensive line and linebackers will crash into the speed and strength of Michigan's offensive line and tight ends Friday night, and from behind that will come a running back whose physicality is his signature--aside from those hurdles.

"[Hassan Haskins is] very tough to tackle. Strong, physical guy," safety Brad Hawkins said. "Can't just try to run through his legs because he'll jump over you. He's definitely a tough guy to tackle. I've been tackling him for years now, so he's helped me, I helped him."

Haskins was asked whether he's excited for the matchup with Georgia because of his reputation as a running back who embraces contact.

"Yeah, most definitely (excited for the matchup). We know they've got a good front seven, but we've got a good O-line, you know. So it's going to be a fun, physical game." he said. "I like them type of games, so it's going to determine who wants the game the most. We're going to see on Friday."