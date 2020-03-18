The Michigan Wolverines basketball's 2020-21 point guard situation will likely have plenty of question marks surrounding it with senior Zavier Simpson now gone after manning the position for the last three years. Sophomore David DeJulius and junior Eli Brooks appear to be the most likely candidates to replace him, but whether or not either of them are up to the task taking remains to be seen.

Michigan Wolverines basketball sophomore guard David DeJulius scored a career high 20 points in the season finale at Maryland. (USA Today Sports Images)

Brooks started alongside Simpson in U-M's backcourt this season and averaged 10.6 points per game, while DeJulius came off the bench and notched seven points per outing. While both players filled their roles adequately (especially Brooks defensively), it's fair to wonder how high their offensive ceilings are … especially if they were to take on a significantly larger responsibility next season. Brooks had a tendency to disappear on the offensive end at times during Michigan's games, while DeJulius has scored more than 10 points in a game just six times in 56 career outings. It's fair to wonder if head coach Juwan Howard has concerns about the position next year as well, especially when considering CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein tweeted this afternoon that U-M has reached out to Columbia grad transfer point guard Mike Smith. Smith was a redshirt junior this season and will be allowed to play right away at his new school, after averaging 22.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game last year with the 6-24 Blue Lions.