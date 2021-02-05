U-M's Revised '21 Football Schedule Revealed; OSU Will Come To Ann Arbor
The Big Ten revealed its revised football schedules for the 2021 season this afternoon, and a few notable changes were made to the Michigan Wolverines' slate. All the opponents that had originally been scheduled remained the same, but a handful of locations and dates were switched around.
What was first slated to be a home showdown against Michigan State Oct. 16, for example, has been changed to Oct. 30 in East Lansing (U-M hosted the Spartans in both 2019 and 2020).
🚨 OUR 2021 SCHEDULE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/VxQWrpguUn— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 5, 2021
The battle with Ohio State, meanwhile, will still take place in Ann Arbor Nov. 27, meaning the Maize and Blue will host the Buckeyes two meetings in a row. This past season's matchup was set to take place in Columbus, but was canceled.
It's also worth noting Michigan's rivalry showdowns against MSU and Ohio State will continue to be strattled, just as they were this past season. The date of a trip to Lincoln to take on Nebraska has also been changed, and will occur Oct. 9 (was originally slated for Oct. 30).
The location of U-M's game against Indiana has also been switched to Ann Arbor and will be played Nov. 6, avoiding a third straight trip to Bloomington for the Maize and Blue.
The Wolverines' home game against Northwestern has been bumped up from Nov. 6 to Oct. 23, wrapping up the changes to Michigan's schedule. U-M's three non-conference home contests against Western Michigan, Washington and Northern Illinois to open the season remain unchanged.
Michigan's Revised 2021 Football Schedule
• Sept. 4 — Western Michigan
• Sept. 11 — Washington
• Sept. 18 — Northern Illinois
• Sept. 25 — Rutgers
• Oct. 2 — @ Wisconsin
• Oct. 9 — @ Nebraska
• Oct. 16 — BYE
• Oct. 23 — Northwestern
• Oct. 30 — @ Michigan State
• Nov. 6 — Indiana
• Nov. 13 — @ Penn State
• Nov. 20 — @ Maryland
• Nov. 27 — Ohio State
•••
Michigan's three crossover opponents from the West next season will be Wisconsin, Nebraska and Northwestern, with two of those (the former two) occurring on the road. U-M's journey to Lincoln will be just the second time Michigan will play at Memorial Stadium since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011, with the lone other coming in 2012.
Michigan State's three crossover games from the West, meanwhile, will be at Northwestern, Nebraska and at Purdue. Ohio State, on the other hand, will open its season at Minnesota, travel to Nebraska and host Purdue as its West games.
---
