Michigan signee Durral 'Phat Phat' Brooks has been named the top senior player in the state in a runaway decision.

The award was handed out on Monday with Brooks receiving 3,562 points in a 3-2-1 voting system, with second place receiving 2,915 votes according to the Detroit Free Press.

The senior guard has led Grand Rapids Catholic Central with 26 points per game this season, including averaging 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 rebounds per game.