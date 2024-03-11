U-M signee Durral Brooks named Michigan's Mr. Basketball
Michigan signee Durral 'Phat Phat' Brooks has been named the top senior player in the state in a runaway decision.
The award was handed out on Monday with Brooks receiving 3,562 points in a 3-2-1 voting system, with second place receiving 2,915 votes according to the Detroit Free Press.
The senior guard has led Grand Rapids Catholic Central with 26 points per game this season, including averaging 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 rebounds per game.
After winning a state title as a freshman, Brooks is looking to make one final run in the state tournament with a Division 2 quarterfinal contest on Tuesday against top-ranked Grand Rapids Christian.
The three-star Brooks had grown up a Michigan fan and the Wolverines always influenced his life.
"It was a great moment to (receive a Michigan offer)," Brooks told Maize & Blue Review. "My family has always been such huge Michigan fans growing up, so experiencing that was a great feeling. I was on my way home and my high school coach called me and told me that Michigan wanted to speak with me, so he added Juwan to the call and he offered me over the phone."
---
