U-M women secures first McDonald's All-American in Greta Kampschroeder

The Michigan women's basketball program continues to reach new heights under head coach Kim Barnes Arico. Continuing that trend of its winning ways, the success is translating in recruiting as well.

The Wolverines have secured its first McDonald's All-American in program history as Oregon State transfer guard Greta Kampschroeder announced that she has committed to the Wolverines on Sunday.

Kampschroeder took to her social media channels to make the news official.