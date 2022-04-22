UCF transfer DT Cam Goode commits to Michigan

After three seasons at UCF, Goode entered the transfer portal in February. During the process, he visited Syracuse. However, following an April visit to Ann Arbor, the Wolverines sealed the deal and landed the 6-foot-2, 315-pound defensive tackle.

Michigan elevated its defensive line room on Friday night with the addition of defensive tackle Cam Goode .

After spending his true freshman season at Virginia Tech, Goode transferred to Central Florida and totaled 51 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, four forced fumbles, and an interception in three seasons.

He had two consistent outputs as a tackler in his sophomore and junior campaigns. However, the Washington D.C. native forced four fumbles in 2021, tying a UCF single-season record and ranking 12th in the country.

Goode provides depth to an interior defensive line group at Michigan that unexpectedly lost junior Christopher Hinton to the NFL Draft. He'll compete with Mazi Smith, Rayshaun Benny, Kris Jenkins, Ike Iwunnah, and true freshman Mason Graham in the two-deep.

The rising senior provides a playmaking interior tackle for the Wolverines, whose staff knows it can never have too much depth in that position room.