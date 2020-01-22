The Michigan Wolverines' football team has six participants in this year's Senior Bowl, in left guard Ben Bredeson, viper Khaleke Hudson, tight end Sean McKeon, safety Josh Metellus, quarterback Shea Patterson and linebacker Josh Uche. The first day of practices for Saturday's game were yesterday, and one Wolverine in particular made the most headlines — Uche.

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Shea Patterson completed 56.2 percent of his passes in 2019 and compiled a 23-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio. (USA Today Sports Images)

Benjamin Solak of TheDraftNetwork.com had the highest praise for Miami native after the first day of action, calling him the best linebacker on the North Team's roster. "Josh Uche might have been one of the best players on the field for Day 1," Solak wrote. "He dominated tight ends in pass protection drills then hopped over to the offensive line/defensive line one-on-one drills and whopped on a couple of tackles as well. "He beat UConn’s Matt Peart with speed to power on the right and slipped him with a hesitation outside rush on the left — and Peart didn't lose too many other rushers for the remainder of the day. "Uche was taking zone drops, covering in man and getting after the passer. He and the flashy player below did everything at a really high level — it was excellent to see. "Sometimes the versatile players can get lost in the shuffle of practice notes because they don't spend too much time at any one place; that's not the case with Uche. He's shining.

The praise for the former Wolverine didn't end there, however, with Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports also singling him out as one of Day 1's top performers.

"Moving out to the edge, two other hybrids, Wisconsin's Zack Baun and Michigan's Josh Uche, looked perfectly comfortable carrying out the multitude of duties likely in front of them at the NFL level," Trapasso wrote. "Uche and Baun both consistently won in blitz-pickup drills for running backs then covered well during their unenviable task of trying to stay in front of a back or tight end with no one else involved in the drill. Uche actually had a pass breakup. "In one-on-ones against offensive tackles, Uche and Baun threatened the corner with speedy outside rushes and the Wisconsin stat-sheet filler demonstrated an awesome swim in to beat a blocker to the inside. "In an NFL that's going more positionless each season, the versatile Uche and Baun helped themselves on Tuesday. "

The reviews were mixed when it came to Patterson's performance, however. SportsIllustrated Pittsburgh Steelers writer Donnie Druin singled out Patterson as one of the players who "helped themselves a lot" after Day 1, while Andrew Harbaugh of Coast to Coast Scouting tabbed the signal caller one of five 'winners' from the North squad. There was also plenty of criticism of Patterson, with Austin Silvey of Evening Sports Page ranking him No. 4 out of the six quarterbacks in attendance. The harshest criticism, however, came from NFL draft scout Matt Miller, who didn't sugarcoat his assessment of the signal caller. "I try to find a silver lining about every player, but I have nothing today for Shea Patterson," Miller tweeted. "He struggled with accuracy and had no zip to power through wind when throwing into it. I don’t think he’s draftable."

Highlights/Notable Tweets Involving Wolverines After the First Practice

#Michigan TE Sean McKeon on his role in the UM offense, Shea Patterson, his best game and Jim Harbaugh

Asked Michigan TE Sean McKeon to give me his craziest Harbaugh story. Says he was on recruiting visit with him. Harbaugh gets a call from another recruit who committed on the phone. Harbaugh hands the phone to McKeon, does a cart wheel. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 21, 2020

#Michigan OG Ben Bredeson snaps to his teammate QB Shea Patterson in warm ups.

Shea Patterson stood out in a big way.



He outshined Love and Gordon both.



Just impressed with how well he handled himself and his throws were on point and delivered with precision. — Ricky (@rickyvalero_) January 21, 2020

After the first day of #SeniorBowl practice, two guys I thought helped themselves a lot:



Shea Patterson

Dane Jackson — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) January 21, 2020

QB Ranking based on Day 1 of practice



1a. Justin Herbert

1b. Jordan Love

2. Anthony Gordon

3. Steven Montez

4. Shea Patterson

5. Jalen Hurts#SeniorBowl#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE — Austin Silvey (@SilveyESP) January 21, 2020

North Practice Day 1 Winners:



- KJ Hill, WR

- Shea Patterson, QB

- Lamar Jackson, CB

- Troy Pride, CB

- Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR



Receivers owned the day today on both sides so interested to see how the corners respond tomorrow. — Andrew Harbaugh (@MandrewNFLDraft) January 21, 2020

Near the end of 7-on-7's #Michigan QB Shea Patterson hits his teammate TE Sean McKeon up the seam for a big gain.

I have become extremely Ben Bredeson, Michigan as a potential LG for the #Ravens



Biggest issue is his timing of his hands, but I've seen enough to think it has a lot to do with lacking arm length (measured 31" @ 6'5). He's trying to time his punch and it compromises technique. — Cole Jackson (@ColeJacksonRSR) January 21, 2020

guy I knew nothing about when I got to Mobile, who I want to know more about now:



Michigan tweener LB Josh Uche. 14.5 sacks during his final 2 seasons, seems to have some good bend to him. But the Lions' staff is also having him play coverage, and he looks pretty good! — David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 21, 2020

North Practice Film Notes:



- Troy Pride Jr. and Denzel Mims were lights out in the 1on1’s yesterday.



- Josh Uche had a great day in coverage.



- Josh Jones and Matt Hennessy were the two best OL of the group. — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) January 22, 2020

Nice day in coverage drills for Michigan's Josh Uche. Did well defending Brycen Hopkins 1v1. Uche looks as comfortable going backwards as he does forward. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 21, 2020

Senior Bowl Day 1 Defensive winners:



Javon Kinlaw

Neville Gallimore

Marlon Davidson

Jonathan Greenard

Jason Strowbridge

Josh Uche

Zack Baun

Jeremy Chinn

Kyle Dugger

Darnay Holmes

Dane Jackson

Troy Pride Jr.

AJ Green — Rob Paul (@RobPaulNFL) January 22, 2020

Biggest winner from the Senior Bowl so far, who the #Texans should be interested in is OLB Josh Uche from Michigan.



He’s a freak athlete who should run low 4.5. But he’s also got really fluid hips and good footwork



This helps him with speed rushes but also sticking in coverage — Texans Thoughts (@Texans_Thoughts) January 22, 2020

I thought some of the big winners from today's #SeniorBowl practices were Justin Herbert, Van Jefferson, Troy Pride, Darnay Holmes, Josh Uche, Jason Strowbridge, Dan Jackson, Kyle Dugger, Lloyd Cushenberry and Jonathan Greenard. — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) January 22, 2020

Panthers met with Michigan outside linebacker Josh Uche, Syracuse defensive end Alton Robinson 👇 https://t.co/eeiIxdmPds — Gene Ferrell (@BlackBlueManiac) January 22, 2020