Uche Making Headlines At Senior Bowl, Patterson Receiving Mixed Reviews
The Michigan Wolverines' football team has six participants in this year's Senior Bowl, in left guard Ben Bredeson, viper Khaleke Hudson, tight end Sean McKeon, safety Josh Metellus, quarterback Shea Patterson and linebacker Josh Uche.
The first day of practices for Saturday's game were yesterday, and one Wolverine in particular made the most headlines — Uche.
Benjamin Solak of TheDraftNetwork.com had the highest praise for Miami native after the first day of action, calling him the best linebacker on the North Team's roster.
"Josh Uche might have been one of the best players on the field for Day 1," Solak wrote. "He dominated tight ends in pass protection drills then hopped over to the offensive line/defensive line one-on-one drills and whopped on a couple of tackles as well.
"He beat UConn’s Matt Peart with speed to power on the right and slipped him with a hesitation outside rush on the left — and Peart didn't lose too many other rushers for the remainder of the day.
"Uche was taking zone drops, covering in man and getting after the passer. He and the flashy player below did everything at a really high level — it was excellent to see.
"Sometimes the versatile players can get lost in the shuffle of practice notes because they don't spend too much time at any one place; that's not the case with Uche. He's shining.
The praise for the former Wolverine didn't end there, however, with Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports also singling him out as one of Day 1's top performers.
"Moving out to the edge, two other hybrids, Wisconsin's Zack Baun and Michigan's Josh Uche, looked perfectly comfortable carrying out the multitude of duties likely in front of them at the NFL level," Trapasso wrote.
"Uche and Baun both consistently won in blitz-pickup drills for running backs then covered well during their unenviable task of trying to stay in front of a back or tight end with no one else involved in the drill. Uche actually had a pass breakup.
"In one-on-ones against offensive tackles, Uche and Baun threatened the corner with speedy outside rushes and the Wisconsin stat-sheet filler demonstrated an awesome swim in to beat a blocker to the inside.
"In an NFL that's going more positionless each season, the versatile Uche and Baun helped themselves on Tuesday. "
The reviews were mixed when it came to Patterson's performance, however.
SportsIllustrated Pittsburgh Steelers writer Donnie Druin singled out Patterson as one of the players who "helped themselves a lot" after Day 1, while Andrew Harbaugh of Coast to Coast Scouting tabbed the signal caller one of five 'winners' from the North squad.
There was also plenty of criticism of Patterson, with Austin Silvey of Evening Sports Page ranking him No. 4 out of the six quarterbacks in attendance.
The harshest criticism, however, came from NFL draft scout Matt Miller, who didn't sugarcoat his assessment of the signal caller.
"I try to find a silver lining about every player, but I have nothing today for Shea Patterson," Miller tweeted. "He struggled with accuracy and had no zip to power through wind when throwing into it. I don’t think he’s draftable."
Highlights/Notable Tweets Involving Wolverines After the First Practice
Great burst off the line by #Columbus HS (FL) alum & #Michigan #Wolverines LB Josh Uche (@_Uche35) at @seniorbowl practice pic.twitter.com/qPHJcYyeyp— IG: @SleeperAthletes (@SleeperAth1etes) January 22, 2020
#Michigan TE Sean McKeon on his role in the UM offense, Shea Patterson, his best game and Jim Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/92XSxXNbFw— Mike Spencer Hrynyshyn (@MikeSpencerWNS) January 21, 2020
Asked Michigan TE Sean McKeon to give me his craziest Harbaugh story. Says he was on recruiting visit with him. Harbaugh gets a call from another recruit who committed on the phone. Harbaugh hands the phone to McKeon, does a cart wheel.— Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 21, 2020
#Michigan OG Ben Bredeson snaps to his teammate QB Shea Patterson in warm ups. pic.twitter.com/dQ37A3fByT— Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) January 21, 2020
Shea Patterson stood out in a big way.— Ricky (@rickyvalero_) January 21, 2020
He outshined Love and Gordon both.
Just impressed with how well he handled himself and his throws were on point and delivered with precision.
After the first day of #SeniorBowl practice, two guys I thought helped themselves a lot:— Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) January 21, 2020
Shea Patterson
Dane Jackson
QB Ranking based on Day 1 of practice— Austin Silvey (@SilveyESP) January 21, 2020
1a. Justin Herbert
1b. Jordan Love
2. Anthony Gordon
3. Steven Montez
4. Shea Patterson
5. Jalen Hurts#SeniorBowl#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE
North Practice Day 1 Winners:— Andrew Harbaugh (@MandrewNFLDraft) January 21, 2020
- KJ Hill, WR
- Shea Patterson, QB
- Lamar Jackson, CB
- Troy Pride, CB
- Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR
Receivers owned the day today on both sides so interested to see how the corners respond tomorrow.
Near the end of 7-on-7’s #Michigan QB Shea Patterson hits his teammate TE Sean McKeon up the seam for a big gain.— Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) January 21, 2020
I have become extremely Ben Bredeson, Michigan as a potential LG for the #Ravens— Cole Jackson (@ColeJacksonRSR) January 21, 2020
Biggest issue is his timing of his hands, but I've seen enough to think it has a lot to do with lacking arm length (measured 31" @ 6'5). He's trying to time his punch and it compromises technique.
guy I knew nothing about when I got to Mobile, who I want to know more about now:— David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 21, 2020
Michigan tweener LB Josh Uche. 14.5 sacks during his final 2 seasons, seems to have some good bend to him. But the Lions' staff is also having him play coverage, and he looks pretty good!
North Practice Film Notes:— Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) January 22, 2020
- Troy Pride Jr. and Denzel Mims were lights out in the 1on1’s yesterday.
- Josh Uche had a great day in coverage.
- Josh Jones and Matt Hennessy were the two best OL of the group.
Nice day in coverage drills for Michigan's Josh Uche. Did well defending Brycen Hopkins 1v1. Uche looks as comfortable going backwards as he does forward.— Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 21, 2020
Senior Bowl Day 1 Defensive winners:— Rob Paul (@RobPaulNFL) January 22, 2020
Javon Kinlaw
Neville Gallimore
Marlon Davidson
Jonathan Greenard
Jason Strowbridge
Josh Uche
Zack Baun
Jeremy Chinn
Kyle Dugger
Darnay Holmes
Dane Jackson
Troy Pride Jr.
AJ Green
Biggest winner from the Senior Bowl so far, who the #Texans should be interested in is OLB Josh Uche from Michigan.— Texans Thoughts (@Texans_Thoughts) January 22, 2020
He’s a freak athlete who should run low 4.5. But he’s also got really fluid hips and good footwork
This helps him with speed rushes but also sticking in coverage
I thought some of the big winners from today's #SeniorBowl practices were Justin Herbert, Van Jefferson, Troy Pride, Darnay Holmes, Josh Uche, Jason Strowbridge, Dan Jackson, Kyle Dugger, Lloyd Cushenberry and Jonathan Greenard.— Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) January 22, 2020
Panthers met with Michigan outside linebacker Josh Uche, Syracuse defensive end Alton Robinson 👇 https://t.co/eeiIxdmPds— Gene Ferrell (@BlackBlueManiac) January 22, 2020
I try to find a silver lining about every player, but I have nothing today for Shea Patterson. He struggled with accuracy and had no zip to power through wind when throwing into it. I don’t think he’s draftable— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 22, 2020
#Michigan safety Khaleke Hudson put the clamps on TEs/RBs in 1-on-1s. #North #SeniorBowl— Jerod Brown (@JerodBrown_) January 21, 2020
