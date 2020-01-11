UM LB Signee Kalel Mullings On Potentially Playing RB, Jim Harbaugh, More
Kalel Mullings is ready to be in Ann Arbor.
The Rivals100 linebacker from Milton (Mass.) Academy committed to Michigan in June and signed with the Wolverines during the early period last month.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Mullings was solid throughout the entire recruiting process and a vocal leader. As one of the highest rated commits in the 2020 class, Mullings is also expected to make an early impact on the field.
“I can’t wait,” Mullings said. “I wish I was enrolling early, but there are some benefits to enrolling in June. Now that I’m signed, it’s an official family feel. I’m a Wolverine now, and it’s great to have that family vibe.”
Mullings is coming off a huge senior campaign that saw him earn Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Massachusetts. Mullings did pretty much everything for Milton Academy, playing wide receiver, running back, linebacker and returning kicks and punts.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news