Mullings was solid throughout the entire recruiting process and a vocal leader. As one of the highest rated commits in the 2020 class, Mullings is also expected to make an early impact on the field.

“I can’t wait,” Mullings said. “I wish I was enrolling early, but there are some benefits to enrolling in June. Now that I’m signed, it’s an official family feel. I’m a Wolverine now, and it’s great to have that family vibe.”

Mullings is coming off a huge senior campaign that saw him earn Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Massachusetts. Mullings did pretty much everything for Milton Academy, playing wide receiver, running back, linebacker and returning kicks and punts.