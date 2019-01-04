CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



ORLANDO – Fans interested in a sneak peek of college football’s future had plenty to keep an eye on during the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game, which was the culmination of a week of practices in Orlando. The week was better for fans of some schools than it was for others, however, as the future looked brighter for certain programs. Below, we recap the winners and losers from the week that was at the Under Armour Game. MORE FROM UNDER ARMOUR GAME: Takeaways | Stock report | Farrell Awards



WINNERS

1. MICHIGAN

Mazi Smith

No school’s future players had a better week than Michigan’s. Defensive lineman Mazi Smith started the week hot and maintained that level of production in each practice leading into the game. Offensive lineman Trente Jones also spent the week turning heads and looking the type of player that could help a beleaguered Wolverines’ offensive line the moment he gets to campus. No player helped his stock more than Jones, who out-played his ranking from wire to wire. Things began to click for Quinten Johnson late in the week, as he improved with each passing workout.



2. ALABAMA

King Mwikuta

Offensive line commitment Evan Neal, who was a late addition to the Tide’s commitment list, was the most consistently dominant prospect all week before turning in an average (by his standards) performance in the game itself. Defensive back Jordan Battle was also strong and shows an incredibly high upside. Defensive lineman King Mwikuta was great in flashes as well. And while he remains raw, showed the type of high-end athleticism that will serve him well during his junior and senior years in Tuscaloosa. None of Alabama’s commitments had a particularly awful week, so the floor for the Bama contingent was impressive as the celling.



3. OKLAHOMA

Theo Wease

It was a mixed bag from the Oklahoma signees this week, but it seemed like every future Sooner improved as the week progressed. The exception to this rule, however, was wide receiver Theo Wease, who looked beyond impressive from wire-to-wire. Wease started the week as one of the first practice’s top performers and ended it by catching four passes, including one for a touchdown, in the game itself. And while defensive back Jaden Davis got off to a bit of a rocky start in Orlando, he rose to the occasions when the stadium lights came on, flashing nice closing speed on a pass break-up that included a solid hit on a receiver going over the middle.

4. UCF

The hometown school may have had its historic winning streak snapped by LSU early in the week, but things weren't all bad for the Knights. Not only did defensive end Tre'Mon Morris-Brash choose UCF during the nationally televised game, he also spent the week showing he could stand toe-to-toe with players headed to blueblood programs. Morris-Brash had a solid week of workouts before recording a pair of solo tackles in Thursday's game. The three-star prospect wasn't dominant by any stretch, but he certainly fit in with his peers at the event, so UCF fans should be thrilled that their program continues to attract Power Five-level talent.

5. OLE MISS

Jerrion Ealy

The game’s MVP, Jerrion Ealy may flip to Clemson. The two-sport star may also choose baseball and never play a down of college football for anyone. That said, he remains verbally committed to the Rebels so they get credit for him in this space. Ealy was, by far, the star of the show on Thursday, as the tailback ran for 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Ole Miss’ bright future went beyond Ealy’s big day, however. Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, may have been held off the stat sheet in the game, but he made his mark in workouts, staying consistently solid throughout the week.

LOSERS

1. MICHIGAN STATE

Defensive back Julian Barnett had an uneven week that ranged from solid to concerning, while offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs didn’t live up to his lofty ranking at any time during the week. And while that’s not to say Dobbs was awful all week, he certainly didn’t look like the No. 48 player in the country. The week that was for the Spartans also included an excruciating 7-6 loss to Oregon in a bowl game sponsored by an antiquated way to rent DVDs. There have been better stretches in East Lansing. That much is certain.

2. NC STATE