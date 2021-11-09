Under Howard Eisley, Michigan’s backcourt is ready to shine once again

The Michigan men’s basketball team hasn’t played a regular season game yet this season, but that doesn’t mean its backcourt chemistry is lacking.

Led by fifth-year senior Eli Brooks and Coastal Carolina graduate transfer DeVante’ Jones, the Wolverines’ backcourt is meshing well. Jones is set to become Michigan’s third different starting point guard in as many seasons under Juwan Howard, and his two predecessors left big shoes to fill. Zavier Simpson (2019-20) was a two-time All-Big Ten selection, while Mike Smith (2020-21) set the Big Ten Tournament single-game assist record last season. Both are currently playing in the NBA G-League.

Now, it’s Jones’s turn. That adjustment doesn’t start when the season tips off. Rather, it begins during summer open gyms, voluntary practices and offseason team workouts.

To the Wolverines’ benefit, that process is accelerated by an assistant coach of Howard Eisley’s caliber. During a recent appearance on WTKA 1050’s The Michigan Insider, Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli called Eisley a “point guard whisperer.” Considering the four decades of coaching experience under Martelli’s belt, that praise resonates.

With Eisley’s help, Jones conquered the learning curve quickly after making the jump from the Sun Belt to a national championship contender.

“The teaching in this laboratory, the point guard whisperer in Howard Eisley, the offensive mind of Juwan Howard, his organization in practice, (and) the opportunity to do individual skill, all of that is at the table,” Martelli said. “DeVante’ came with an IQ, and he also came with this burning desire to play basketball at the highest level. When you put that all together — character, teaching and teammates — he can pick up the schemes because he has all of that backing.”

Howard, who spent the 2001-02 NBA season playing with Eisley on the Dallas Mavericks, echoed a similar sentiment about Eisley’s knack for player development.

“As a guy who’s done it at the highest level, he also coached at the highest level and worked with some of the best NBA guards in NBA basketball, he has a unique way of development and helping our guys develop into what they want to become at that position,” Howard said during a Zoom call Tuesday morning. “I look at him in the future as one of the best coaches, whether he wants to go in the collegiate level or the NBA level. The guy will do well because of the way people respond to him, the way he teaches and his communication skills are exceptional. And the overall man himself, I would definitely play for him if I had the chance.”

Added Brooks: “He’s really good with the one-on-one conversations. Pulling people aside, having that interaction. If he saw certain things, even if you did make the right play, if you did see other things that developed through that play. He’s really good with breaking down film.”

The results are already paying dividends in the starting lineup. Jones and Brooks both posted impressive stat lines during the Wolverines’ 87-54 exhibition win over Wayne State, combining for 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting and 11 assists. With Zeb Jackson (illness) and Frankie Collins (groin) both unavailable, Jones and Brooks saw extended opportunities to continue growing the chemistry that started to develop this summer.

Consistent play is nothing new for Brooks, who’s established himself as one of the Big Ten’s best perimeter defenders and catch-and-shoot guards in the Big Ten. Jones’s success, on the other hand, is particularly telling. Whereas most up-transfers initially struggle with their new teams, he looks ready to secure a prominent role for Michigan.

“A lot of plays he made were exceptional plays for a guy at his level who’s done it for so long,” Howard said. “It didn’t surprise me because in practice, what we developed, and everything he’s bought into trying to deliver to help his teammates get better, as well as to make plays for himself and others. I was impressed with his performance.”

And under Eisley’s tutelage, the Wolverines’ backcourt is only going to keep gelling and improving.

“I see a growing backcourt that has the chance to be one of the toughest backcourts to compete against,” Howard said. “I’m just happy both are on our side.”



