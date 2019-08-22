Football season is officially here (screams with joy!). And that means several of Michigan’s commits are set to kickoff their seasons this weekend. The Wolverine’s EJ Holland is also ready to hit the road to see Wolverine pledges and top targets. Below you will find a preview of weekend games featuring Michigan commits as well as our own whereabouts on the recruiting trail.

Maryland linebacker Osman Savage is committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)

The Wolverine On The Road

The last time I was in Kentucky was two years ago to watch Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore, who, at the time, was committed to Texas. Moore had a terrible game, but went on to make a huge splash as a true freshman for the Boilermakers. Fast forward to present day, and I’m gearing up to see the best 2021 recruit the state of Kentucky has to offer in Dekel Crowdus. Like Moore, Crowdus can absolutely fly down the field. While he’s not the biggest prospect, Crowdus makes up for it with his blazing speed and electric playmaking ability.

Crowdus will lead Frederick Douglass against Bryan Station in a game that should see the four-star recruit shine. After all, Frederick Douglass won last year’s contest in blowout fashion. On the recruiting front, Crowdus has emerged as an important recruiting target for Michigan. He visited Ann Arbor for the Big House BBQ last month and left campus with an off in hand.

Highlighting Three Commits

1. LBs Osman Savage/Nikhai Hill-Green, St. Frances (Md.) One of the top teams in the country, powerhouse St. Frances (Md.) will travel down to the Sunshine State to take on Miami (Fla.) Central. South Florida speed is far from a myth, and Miami Central has plenty of it. The duo of Savage and Hill-Green will need to step up in a big way to keep Miami Central from lighting up the scoreboard. St. Frances is the favorite here, but this is one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups. By the way, Miami Central is home to 2020 Michigan corner target Henry Gray.

2. RB Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia (Pa.) While he’s not on the Michigan commit list on Rivals, Garcia is expected to play football and wrestle for the Wolverines. He gave the program a verbal pledge this summer and will have a chance to showcase his talents on the gridiron in front of a national television audience this weekend as Southern Columbia (Pa.) takes on Hammond (S.C.) on Sunday. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN at 2 p.m. ET. Garcia rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 19 touchdowns in eight games last season.

3. OL Jeffrey Persi, JSerra (Calif.) Persi and his JSerra (Calif.) team are traveling to Utah to face one of the more physical programs in American in Salt Lake City (Utah) East. Over the last few years, East has produced several FBS recruits on both sides of the lines. Winning in the trenches will be key for JSerra, and that starts with Persi. This is one of the bigger high school games on opening weekend.

Full Schedule For Michigan Commits