Michigain Wolverines running back pledge Tavierre Dunlap had a 99-yard touchdown run earlier this season. (The Wolverine)

Highlighting Michigan Wolverines Football Commits In Action

1. LB Jaydon Hood and CB Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas Last week Hood and McBurrows' squad won in blowout fashion over Lehigh (Fla.) High, 50-14, advancing to the next round of the playoffs. At 4-1, St. Thomas Aquinas faces a stiff challenge against Bradenton (Fla.) Manatee, which has gone 9-1 this season up to this point. Still, the Michigan pledges are supposed to come out on top, with St. Thomas Aquinas being ranked as the No. 2 team in Florida and Manatee checking in at No. 35. Both Hood and McBurrows play integral roles on the team's defense, with the former having 26 tackles this season and the latter having two interceptions.

2. LB Branden Jennings, Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood Jennings has a massive playoff matchup Friday night, with his team (ranked No. 54 in Florida) taking on Sanford (Fla.) Seminole, which is ranked as the No. 8 team in the state. It will be an uphill battle for Jennings and his team, but he will have a significant role nonetheless, with the 6-3, 225-pounder having accumulated 98 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 11 sacks thus far.

3. RB Tavierre Dunlap, Del Valle (Texas) High Dunlap and Del Valle (Texas) High are set to play in their final regular-season game of the year, with Austin (Texas) High playing the role of host. Del Valle is 3-5 this season while Austin is 4-3. Dunlap will be featured heavily in the tilt. In the three games of eight where stats were available, Dunlap rushed for 468 yards and four touchdowns, including a 99-yard scoring scamper.

Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits