Under The Lights: Previewing Big Games For Michigan Commits
Four Michigan Wolverines football commits are in action this weekend. Below is a preview of this weekend's matchups:
RELATED: Commits Thankful For JJ McCarthy: 'He's Everything You Look For In A QB'
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Five Things Michigan Recruiting Should Be Thankful For
Highlighting Michigan Wolverines Football Commits In Action
1. LB Jaydon Hood and CB Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
Last week Hood and McBurrows' squad won in blowout fashion over Lehigh (Fla.) High, 50-14, advancing to the next round of the playoffs. At 4-1, St. Thomas Aquinas faces a stiff challenge against Bradenton (Fla.) Manatee, which has gone 9-1 this season up to this point. Still, the Michigan pledges are supposed to come out on top, with St. Thomas Aquinas being ranked as the No. 2 team in Florida and Manatee checking in at No. 35.
Both Hood and McBurrows play integral roles on the team's defense, with the former having 26 tackles this season and the latter having two interceptions.
2. LB Branden Jennings, Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood
Jennings has a massive playoff matchup Friday night, with his team (ranked No. 54 in Florida) taking on Sanford (Fla.) Seminole, which is ranked as the No. 8 team in the state.
It will be an uphill battle for Jennings and his team, but he will have a significant role nonetheless, with the 6-3, 225-pounder having accumulated 98 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 11 sacks thus far.
3. RB Tavierre Dunlap, Del Valle (Texas) High
Dunlap and Del Valle (Texas) High are set to play in their final regular-season game of the year, with Austin (Texas) High playing the role of host. Del Valle is 3-5 this season while Austin is 4-3.
Dunlap will be featured heavily in the tilt. In the three games of eight where stats were available, Dunlap rushed for 468 yards and four touchdowns, including a 99-yard scoring scamper.
Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits
RB Tavierre Dunlap, Del Valle (Texas) High — at Austin (Texas) High 11/27
LB Jaydon Hood, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas — vs. Bradenton (Fla.) Manatee 11/27
LB Branden Jennings, Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood — vs. Sanford (Fla.) Seminole 11/27
CB Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas — vs. Bradenton (Fla.) Manatee 11/27
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook