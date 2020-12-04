Two Michigan Wolverines football commits are in high school playoff action this weekend. Below is a preview of this weekend's matchup featuring two pledges.

LB Jaydon Hood and CB Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas

The duo of Michigan commits were supposed to face a tough challenge last weekend when going up against Bradenton (Fla.) Manatee, which had a 9-1 record coming in. However, Hood, McBurrows and Co. won this one handedly, pitching a 45-0 shutout to advance to the next round of the postseason.

Tonight, St. Thomas Aquinas is set to take on Venice (Fla.) High, which is ranked as the No. 22 team in the state. Both Hood and McBurrows are key cogs on the team's defense, and they will be integral in tonight's matchup, with Venice having scored 47 or more points in each of its last three games.

In three games of six in which stats have been made available, McBurrows has posted nine total tackles, including seven solo stops, and two interceptions. Hood made has totaled 37 stops on the year.